2015 Bombshell Concert to Be Streamed as Benefit for The Actors Fund

Introduced by Academy Award winner Renée Zellweger with an intermission hosted by Julie Klausner, the concert will stream May 20.

She asked us, "Don't forget me," and we've proven that we haven't. Seven years after NBC's musical drama Smash ended, the show has only gained in popularity, fueled by memes, outlandish plots, and super fans.

Now, fans get the chance to relive the magic all over again with the 8 PM ET May 20 live stream of the 2015 Bombshell concert, in which the Smash cast reunited to sing through the score of the musical within the show, about the life of Marilyn Monroe. Bombshell in Concert will stream on PEOPLE.com as well as on PEOPLE’s digital and social platforms, and will also be shared right here on Playbill.com.

Introduced by two-time Academy Award winner Renée Zellweger, the concert will stream on People.com. During intermission, Julie Klausner (Difficult People) will host a live, virtual reunion with the show’s original cast members, including Christian Borle, Jaime Cepero, Will Chase, Brian D’Arcy James, Jack Davenport, Ann Harada, Megan Hilty, Jeremy Jordan, Katharine McPhee, Andy Mientus, Debra Messing, Leslie Odom Jr., Krysta Rodriguez, and Wesley Taylor.

With a score by Tony- and Grammy Award-winning songwriters Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman, the one-night-only concert included fully staged numbers and a full orchestra and chorus, becoming one of the most successful fundraisers ever for The Actors Fund.

The concert was produced by Smash executive producers Craig Zadan and Neil Meron; and was co-directed and written by Scott Wittman, and co-directed and choreographed by Smash’s Emmy Award-winning choreographer Joshua Bergasse. Music supervision was by Scott M. Riesett under the direction of Marc Shaiman.

The streamed event will be produced by Neil Meron and Bob Greenblatt, with Matt Hoffman and Scott Silberstein, co-founders of HMS Media, handling all post production duties.

The Actors Fund, the national human services organization that fosters stability and resiliency and serves as a safety net to everyone in the performing arts and entertainment industry, has distributed $9.9 million in emergency financial assistance to 8,337 people in need during the last seven weeks due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, or nearly five times the funds normally provided in a year.