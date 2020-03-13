2020 Broadway Backwards Concert Canceled Over Coronavirus Concerns

The annual event benefits Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS and the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual & Transgender Community Center in New York City.

The 15th annual Broadway Backwards fundraiser that had been scheduled for March 16 at the New Amsterdam Theatre has, in accordance with the state's ban on mass gatherings, been canceled due to the coronavirus outbreak. The annual event features gender-reversed and star-studded twists on classic and modern favorites.

Creator Robert Bartley was scheduled to direct and choreograph the evening, which is produced by Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS and benefits Broadway Cares and the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual & Transgender Community Center in New York City.

Those who already purchased tickets have two options:

1. Use the full value of your tickets as a tax-deductible donation to Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. Broadway Cares will send donors a letter within three weeks reflecting the full ticket value as a tax-deductible donation.

2. Request a refund by contacting tickets@broadwaycares.org before March 31 at 5 PM.

Hosted by Jenn Colella, the event was to feature appearances by Len Cariou, Garrett Clayton, Veanne Cox, Stephen DeRosa, Robbie Fairchild, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Cady Huffman, Robyn Hurder, Nikki M. James, Jay Armstrong Johnson, Chilina Kennedy, Derek Klena, L Morgan Lee, Norm Lewis, Beth Malone, Skye Mattox, Patti Murin, Eve Plumb, James Snyder, Elizabeth Stanley, Brandon Uranowitz, and Karen Ziemba.

The creative team also included music supervisor Mary-Mitchell Campbell, choreographers James Kinney and Joshua Buscher-West, also the associate director, music director Ted Arthur, lighting designer Timothy Reed, costume designers Sarah Marie Dixey, Johnna Fettinger, Nicolas Putvinski, Stacey Stephens, and TC Williams, and production stage manager Larry Smiglewski.

Last year's edition of Broadway Backwards raised a record-breaking $704,491. In its 14 years, the annual fundraiser has brought in more than $4.8 million for Broadway Cares and The Center.

Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS is one of the nation’s leading industry-based, nonprofit AIDS fundraising and grant-making organizations. By drawing upon the talents, resources, and generosity of the American theatre community, since 1988 Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS has raised more than $300 million for essential services for people with AIDS and other critical illnesses across the United States.

