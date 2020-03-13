2020 Broadway Backwards Concert Canceled Over Coronavirus Concerns

toggle menu
toggle search form
Broadway Cares   2020 Broadway Backwards Concert Canceled Over Coronavirus Concerns
By Andrew Gans
Mar 13, 2020
 
The annual event benefits Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS and the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual & Transgender Community Center in New York City.
Broadway Backwards 2019_Production Photos_X_HR
Jenn Colella Curtis Brown

The 15th annual Broadway Backwards fundraiser that had been scheduled for March 16 at the New Amsterdam Theatre has, in accordance with the state's ban on mass gatherings, been canceled due to the coronavirus outbreak. The annual event features gender-reversed and star-studded twists on classic and modern favorites.

Creator Robert Bartley was scheduled to direct and choreograph the evening, which is produced by Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS and benefits Broadway Cares and the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual & Transgender Community Center in New York City.

Those who already purchased tickets have two options:

1. Use the full value of your tickets as a tax-deductible donation to Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. Broadway Cares will send donors a letter within three weeks reflecting the full ticket value as a tax-deductible donation.

2. Request a refund by contacting tickets@broadwaycares.org before March 31 at 5 PM.

Hosted by Jenn Colella, the event was to feature appearances by Len Cariou, Garrett Clayton, Veanne Cox, Stephen DeRosa, Robbie Fairchild, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Cady Huffman, Robyn Hurder, Nikki M. James, Jay Armstrong Johnson, Chilina Kennedy, Derek Klena, L Morgan Lee, Norm Lewis, Beth Malone, Skye Mattox, Patti Murin, Eve Plumb, James Snyder, Elizabeth Stanley, Brandon Uranowitz, and Karen Ziemba.

The creative team also included music supervisor Mary-Mitchell Campbell, choreographers James Kinney and Joshua Buscher-West, also the associate director, music director Ted Arthur, lighting designer Timothy Reed, costume designers Sarah Marie Dixey, Johnna Fettinger, Nicolas Putvinski, Stacey Stephens, and TC Williams, and production stage manager Larry Smiglewski.

Last year's edition of Broadway Backwards raised a record-breaking $704,491. In its 14 years, the annual fundraiser has brought in more than $4.8 million for Broadway Cares and The Center.

Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS is one of the nation’s leading industry-based, nonprofit AIDS fundraising and grant-making organizations. By drawing upon the talents, resources, and generosity of the American theatre community, since 1988 Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS has raised more than $300 million for essential services for people with AIDS and other critical illnesses across the United States.

Photos: Broadway Backwards 2019

Photos: Broadway Backwards 2019

21 PHOTOS
Broadway Backwards 2019_Production Photos_X_HR
Gavin Creel, Andrew Rannells, and Ensemble Curtis Brown
Broadway Backwards 2019_Production Photos_X_HR
Caitlin Kinnunen and Isabelle McCalla Curtis Brown
Broadway Backwards 2019_Production Photos_X_HR
Casse Levy and Ann Klein Curtis Brown
Broadway Backwards 2019_Production Photos_X_HR
Alexandra Silber and Robyn Hurder Curtis Brown
Broadway Backwards 2019_Production Photos_X_HR
Nicole Vanessa Ortiz, Lilli Cooper, and Teal Wicks Jonathan Tichler
Broadway Backwards 2019_Production Photos_X_HR
Len Cariou Curtis Brown
Broadway Backwards 2019_Production Photos_X_HR
Debra Monk, Bonnie Milligan, and Ensemble Jonathan Tichler
Broadway Backwards 2019_Production Photos_X_HR
Alice Ripley and Ensemble Jonathan Tichler
Broadway Backwards 2019_Production Photos_X_HR
Kathleen Turner Curtis Brown
Broadway Backwards 2019_Production Photos_X_HR
Ariana DeBose and Ensemble Curtis Brown
Share
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Today’s Most Popular News:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2020 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.