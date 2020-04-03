2020 Broadway Brackets Championship: Les Misérables or Wicked?

By Felicia Fitzpatrick
Apr 03, 2020
 
Which musical will be crowned the champion? Vote now!
The time has come for the 2020 Broadway Brackets Championship! Thousands of theatre fans have voted, and now we are down to the final two musicals.

Both Les Misérables and Wicked won their respective divisions and move on to the final round. Fans preferred the Barricade over the Opera, with Les Misérables winning over The Phantom of the Opera with 68 percent of the votes. Wicked beat out Mary Poppins with 85 percent of the votes.

Les Misérables and Wicked will face off beginning April 3 at 11:30 AM ET through April 5 at 6 PM ET. The 2020 Broadway Brackets Champion will be announced at 11:30 AM ET April 6.

