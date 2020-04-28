2020 Broadway Teachers Workshop to be Held Online, With Billy Porter, Patti LuPone, Chita Rivera, More

The summer event will connect theatre educators with Broadway professionals for interactive workshops, discussions, and more.

The Broadway Teachers Workshop, which offers professional development to theatre teachers nationwide, will be held online this year in response to COVID-19. The roster of Broadway professionals joining the event, which has changed slightly since the in-person announcement earlier this year, will include Billy Porter, Patti LuPone, Chita Rivera, Stephen Schwartz, Gavin Creel, John Cariani, John Tartaglia, and Alex Timbers.

Broadway Teaching Group's three-day event, celebrating its 20th anniversary this year, connects middle and high school arts educators with Broadway artists to learn new teaching methods and production skills—all while networking with peers and industry professionals.

Educators will be able to attend a full line-up of streaming, interactive workshops and seminars covering such topics as directing, choreography, musical theatre, scenic design, projections, puppetry, music direction, stage magic, story structure, and connecting with history through theatre. Among this year's offerings are a session on teaching theatre online with director Peter Flynn and a talk with music director David Loud (Sondheim on Sondheim, The Scottsboro Boys) about musical theatre in concert settings.

The Broadway Teachers Workshop is produced in conjunction with musical licensor Music Theatre International. For more information, visit BroadwayTeachingGroup.com.

