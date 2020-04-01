2020 Chita Rivera Awards Postponed Due to Coronavirus

By Andrew Gans
Apr 01, 2020
 
The annual awards, which celebrate excellence in dance and choreography, were originally scheduled for May 17.
The Chita Rivera Awards, originally scheduled for May 17 at the NYU Skirball Center for the Performing Arts, have been postponed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The awards, which celebrate dance and choreographic excellence of the past, present, and future, will be presented on a date to be announced later in the year.

The NYU Box office will automatically issue a full refund for purchased tickets. Contact boxoffice@nyu.edu with any questions or concerns.

Joe Lanteri, founder and executive director of the New York City Dance Alliance Foundation, Inc. produces the awards in conjunction with Patricia Watt.

