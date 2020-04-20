2020 Drama Desk Award Nominations to Be Announced on Stars in the House Live Stream

Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley will reveal the nominees for the 65th annual ceremony, celebrating work on Broadway, Off-Broadway, and Off-Off-Broadway.

Nominations for the 65th annual Drama Desk Awards will be announced April 21 at 2 PM ET on Stars in the House, the daily live stream series hosted by Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley to benefit The Actors Fund. The stream will be available at StarsIntheHouse.com.

The Drama Desk previously announced that this year's awards show will take place virtually rather than at The Town Hall. The eligibility window for productions has been revised to end March 11 (the day before New York's mass gathering restrictions were implemented). Additional details about the May 31 ceremony will be determined as the New York COVID-19 situation continues to evolve.

Founded in 1955, the Drama Desk Awards honor outstanding achievement by professional theatre artists on Broadway, Off-Broadway, and Off-Off-Broadway. The awards are voted on and bestowed by theatre critics, journalists, editors, publishers, and broadcasters covering theatre.

READ: How Theatre Award Ceremonies Are Handling the Coronavirus Shutdown

Sponsors for the ceremony include The John Gore Organization, Jujamcyn Theatres, The Nederlander Organization, and The Shubert Organization. Joey Parnes Productions will produce.

Stars in the House, which kicked off March 16, features stars of stage and screen singing and performing live (from home). Since its launch, the series has raised over $200,000 to benefit The Actors Fund.

