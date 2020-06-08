2020 Drama Desk Awards Sets New Dates

Scheduled to air May 31, the pre-recorded online ceremony was postponed in solidarity with Black Lives Matter protests.

Following an earlier postponement, the 65th Annual Drama Desk Awards, celebrating Broadway and Off-Broadway theatre, will now air June 13. Originally scheduled to stream May 31, the pre-recorded virtual ceremony was postponed so that the channel could continue its coverage of the Black Lives Matter protests.

The telecast will air at 7:30 PM ET on Spectrum News NY1’s and stream on NY1.com, and DramaDeskAwards.com.

The decision to celebrate the 2020 Drama Desk Awards remotely was made in April, as the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic kept theatres and other venues shuttered.

The evening will be hosted by Frank DiLella and feature appearances by Tituss Burgess, James Corden, Kristin Chenoweth, Alan Cumming, Beanie Feldstein, Santino Fontana, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Jane Krakowski, Patti LuPone, Audra McDonald, Cynthia Nixon, Ashley Park, Andrew Rannells, Ali Stroker, and Susan Stroman.

The ceremony will also celebrate the life and legacy of Harold Prince with the Drama Desk Awards' first-ever lifetime achievement honor.