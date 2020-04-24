2020 Drama Desk Awards to Take Place on NY1

The awards recognize work from productions on Broadway, Off-Broadway, and Off-Off-Broadway.

Winners of the 65th annual Drama Desk Awards will be announced during a presentation of NY1’s On Stage May 31 at 7:30 PM. The awards special, in lieu of a traditional ceremony due to the ongoing pandemic, will also stream on NY1.com and DramaDeskAwards.com. Additional details will be announced in the coming weeks.

Nominations were revealed April 21 on the afternoon edition of Stars in the House, the daily live stream benefit for The Actors Fund hosted by Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley. The series itself was named an honorary recipient during the announcement.

"Though these are challenging times, we knew we wanted to find some way to honor this year's Drama Desk Award nominees and recipients, as well as to bring some small sense of normalcy and hope to New York's theater community," said Matt Britten, Drama Desk Awards executive producer and Broadway Brands CEO. "I want to thank NY1, as well as the team at Joey Parnes Productions, for stepping up to make this happen for the New York theatre community and theatre fans everywhere. Good things happen when you work with good people."

Founded in 1955, the Drama Desk Awards are voted on and bestowed by theatre critics, journalists, editors, publishers, and broadcasters covering theatre. The awards recognize work from productions on Broadway, Off-Broadway, and Off-Off-Broadway.

