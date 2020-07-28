2020 Emmy Awards: Tony Winner Billy Porter, Broadway’s American Son, More Theatre Names Earn Nominations

The 72nd annual ceremony will air on ABC September 20.

A host of stage regulars earned Emmy nominations July 28 for their work on the small screen this past year, including Billy Porter, receiving his second nomination for his performance as Pray Tell on FX’s Pose.

The Tony winner earned the award last year for the show’s premier season, becoming the first openly gay Black actor to win in Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series. Among those joining him in the category this year are recent Broadway star Brian Cox (The Great Society) for Succession and Off-Broadway veteran Sterling K. Brown for This Is Us.

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie also features a lot of competitors with theatre roots this year, including Tony winner and The Music Man-bound Hugh Jackman for Bad Education, Tony winner Jeremy Irons for Watchmen, Tony nominee Mark Ruffalo for I Know This Much Is True, and two-time Tony nominee Jeremy Pope for Hollywood.

Hollywood, the limited series from Ryan Murphy as part of his inaugural slate under the Netflix banner, also earned nods for Broadway alum Jim Parsons (The Boys in the Band) and Tony nominee Holland Taylor (Ann).

Additional nominated theatre alums include Tony Shalhoub and Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, which also saw composers Thomas Mizer and Curtis More earn a nomination for their song "One Less Angel"), Leslie Odom Jr. (Central Park), Cate Blanchett (Mrs. America), Cherry Jones (Succession), Cicely Tyson (How to Get Away With Murder), Phylicia Rashad (This Is Us), Laurence Fishburne and Jasmine Cephas Jones (Quibi’s #FreeRayshawn), Bette Midler (The Politician), Laura Linney (Ozark), Tituss Burgess (Umbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. The Reverend), Ingrid Michaelson (Natasha, Pierre, and the Great Comet of 1812) and Kerry Washington (Little Fires Everywhere).

Washington’s latest Broadway bow, American Son, is up for Outstanding Television Movie for its stage-to-screen adaptation on Netflix. The 73rd annual Tony Awards ceremony, Hannah Gadsby’s solo show Douglas, and John Mulaney’s theatre-infused The Sack Lunch Bunch also made their way into the list of nominations.

The 72nd annual ceremony, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, will air on ABC September 20. Check out the full list of nominations here.