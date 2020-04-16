2020 Gratitude Awards Date Set; Beetlejuice Stars to Reveal Drama League Award Nominees During Ceremony

The fundraiser event will celebrate the heroes of the community during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The nominees for the Drama League's 2020 Gratitude Awards will be announced April 23, with winners unveiled April 30 at 7:30 PM ET in an online broadcast. The previously announced event was created in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic that has resulted in severe hardships for many in the theatre industry.

During the ceremony, Beetlejuice stars Alex Brightman and Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer will announce the nominees for the 86th annual Drama League Awards. All shows that have premiered during the 2019–2020 season up until March 11 are eligible for nomination.

In addition, the league will honor Marianne Elliott with the Founders Award for Excellence in Directing and Terrence McNally, posthumously, with the Unique Contribution to Theater Award (his husband, producer Tom Kirdahy, will accept on his behalf). The program will include vignettes from friends of the Drama League and an In Memoriam reel.

The Gratitude Awards are a digital fundraiser to share thanks and recognize acts of heroism from all in the theatrical community, including performers, designers, technicians, and administrators. All proceeds raised during the program will go towards The Ghost Light Campaign, with 25% of funds allocated to the Directors Emergency Relief Fund, a direct micro-grant program for stage directors who have lost work due to the COVID-19 crisis