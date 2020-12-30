2020 in Photos: A Look Back at an Unprecedented Year in Theatre History

By Marc J. Franklin
Dec 30, 2020
 
Revisit the moments that defined the year on and (primarily) off stage.
2020 was a year unlike any other on Broadway. Marked by the theatre shutdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the curtain came down on stages across the globe. But as Shakespeare wrote in As You Like It, “All the world's a stage, and all the men and women merely players.” Even without an auditorium, the theatre community still made history, using its voice to celebrate, to protest, to lift each other up.

From joyous openings to masked protests to moving tributes, revisit the moments that defined the year on and off stage.

Laura Linney in <i>My Name Is Lucy Barton</i>
My Name Is Lucy Barton, starring Laura Linney, opened at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre January 4, 2020, becoming the first Broadway show to open in 2020. Matthew Murphy
Chicago_Broadway_Erika Jayne Curtain Call_2019_HR
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Jayne made her Broadway debut in Chicago. Marc J. Franklin
Wicked_Broadway_Hannah Corneau Getting Into Character_2020_HR
Hannah Corneau gave a behind-the-scenes look at her process of getting into character as Elphaba before a performance of Wicked. Marc J. Franklin
in rehearsal for <i>Flying Over Sunset</i>
Carmen Cusack performed a song in rehearsal for Flying Over Sunset, one of many shows that was slated to open in the spring of 2020. Marc J. Franklin
Dear Evan Hansen_Broadway_Jordan Fisher Opening Night_2020_HR
Stage and screeen star Jordan Fisher returned to Broadway in the title role in Dear Evan Hansen. Jenny Anderson
Jerry_Herman_Memorial_2020_HR
Members of the Broadway community gathered to honor the seminal composer Jerry Herman. Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat_Concert_Lincoln Center_2020_Alex Newell, Jessica Vosk, Eden Espinosa, and Noah Galvin_HR.jpg
Alex Newell, Jessica Vosk, Eden Espinosa, and Noah Galvin starred in Manhattan Concert Productions presentation of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat. Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Centre LtoR Silas Wyatt-Burke, Alexia Khadime, Luke Brady and Christine Allado in The Prince of Egypt, credit Matt Crockett ©DWA LLC.jpg
The stage adaptation of The Prince of Egypt opened in London's West End. Matt Crockett ©DWA LLC
The cast of <i>To Kill a Mockingbird</i> at Madison Square Garden
To Kill a Mockingbird played a free one-night-only performance for a crowd of 18,000 public school students at Madison Square Garden.
Company_Broadway_First Performance_2020_HR
The highly anticipated revival of Company , starring Katrina Lenk as Bobbie, celebrated its first performance at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre. Jenny Anderson
