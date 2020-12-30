2020 in Photos: A Look Back at an Unprecedented Year in Theatre History

Revisit the moments that defined the year on and (primarily) off stage.

2020 was a year unlike any other on Broadway. Marked by the theatre shutdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the curtain came down on stages across the globe. But as Shakespeare wrote in As You Like It, “All the world's a stage, and all the men and women merely players.” Even without an auditorium, the theatre community still made history, using its voice to celebrate, to protest, to lift each other up.

From joyous openings to masked protests to moving tributes, revisit the moments that defined the year on and off stage.

