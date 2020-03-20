2020 Jimmy Awards Canceled Over Coronavirus Concerns

The annual ceremony honors the best in high school musical theatre nationwide.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis, the Broadway League has canceled the 2020 Jimmy Awards, which were scheduled for June 29 at Broadway's Minskoff Theatre. The annual ceremony honors the best in high school musical theatre performers from across the country.

“We are heartbroken that so many of the 143,000 students who participate in high school musicals across the country will not have an opportunity to show off their hard work, and that 92 nominees won’t be able to realize their Broadway dreams this year by performing live on a Broadway stage at the Jimmy Awards in New York City," said Charlotte St. Martin, president of the Broadway League. "Our priority is the health and safety of all. We look forward to next year when we can welcome nominees and fans back to the Big Apple and continue to celebrate the future of Broadway together at the 2021 Jimmy Awards."

Presented by the Broadway League Foundation and named in honor of the late producer and theatre owner James M. Nederlander, the Jimmy Awards (formally titled the National High School Musical Theatre Awards) sees nominees partaking in a week of events, workshops, and master classes with industry professionals. The week culminates in the ceremony itself, a performance held on a Broadway stage at which the nominees compete for the top titles.

Past winners include Andrew Barth Feldman and Renée Rapp, both of whom quickly moved on to Broadway careers. Feldman recently starred in the title role of Dear Evan Hansen, while Rapp plays queen bee Regina George in Mean Girls.

