2020 Lucille Lortel Awards to Be Held Online

The awards, honoring the best of Off-Broadway, remain on schedule, though in a different way.

As the coronavirus pandemic keeps Off-Broadway theatres (and venues across the country) dark, the Lucille Lortel Awards have revised their plans for the 2020 ceremony. Nominations will be announced April 14, and winners will be revealed May 3 as scheduled, though the ceremony will now be held digitally (details to come).

As the shutdowns and mass gathering bans have impacted several shows this season, productions that opened after February 16 will be given the option to be considered either this year or next.

The awards, presented by the Off-Broadway League and the Lucille Lortel Theatre Foundation, are now in their 35th year.