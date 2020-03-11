2020 New Harmony Conference to Develop Projects From Isaac Gómez, Sharon Washington, and More

The 34th annual spring conference will take place this May.

The New Harmony Project will once again gather writers of different backgrounds and experiences for its annual conference in Indiana this spring. Among the writers who will develop new work at the conference are Amy Evans, Jonathan Spector, Sharon Washington, and Isaac Gómez.

The 34th conference will take place May 20–May 31. A full schedule, featuring readings, Q&A's, and a celebratory dinner, will be announced shortly. Click here for tickets.

The two full full development projects, which each receive support from a director, dramaturg, and a company of actors, will be Jet Fuel by Evans, and This Much I Know by Spector.

Joining the 2020 conference as Writers in Residence are Benjamin Benne (National Latinx Playwriting Award for Alma), Lily Houghton (Dear, My Brother is Better at Love Than Me), Dan O’Brien (The Body of an American, The House in Scarsdale), Lina Patel (Krypton, The Ragged Claws), John Pielmeier (Agnes of God, The Exorcist), and Washington (Feeding the Dragon).

Following last year's collaboration on Rajiv Joseph's King James, New Harmony will again welcome Steppenwolf to the conference to develop Wally World by Gómez (La Ruta, I Am Not Your Perfect Mexican Daughter). He will be joined by Obie-winning director Jo Bonney and Steppenwolf Director of New Play Development Polly Hubbard.

Additionally, The New Harmony Project has announced its support for a new collaboration between Seth Bockley, Tanya Palmer, and Liz Nofziger. With a grant from Platform: An Arts & Humanities Research Laboratory at Indiana University, the team will be working on the research phase of a new project that explores planned communities and the utopian origins of the town of New Harmony.

The New Harmony Project is an organization dedicated to supporting writers whose work emanates hope. Applications for the 2021 conference will open for submission later this year.