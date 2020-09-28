2020 Olivier Award Winners Will Be Announced in October TV Presentation

The hosted ceremony will also include performances from several shows.

The 2020 Olivier Awards are officially moving forward with a TV celebration set to reveal this year’s winners and include several performances from popular shows in the West End. The evening will be hosted by Jason Manford (a frequent emcee for the festivities) October 25 on ITV and Magic Radio.

The majority of the show will be pre-filmed in the days leading up to the broadcast. Filming will take place in and around the London Palladium, featuring a mixture of the winner’s announcements, performances, interviews, and more. Additional awards will be shown in a pre-show broadcast the same evening on YouTube .

The 2020 Olivier Awards, originally scheduled for April, were canceled due to the public health crisis that has brought the theatre industry to a standstill for over six months now.

“We are excited to be able to honor this year’s nominees and winners during a very difficult time for our industry, and demonstrate the outstanding talent we have in our theatre sector in the U.K.,” says Julian Bird, chief executive of Society of London Theatre and the award show’s executive producer. “Coming together to celebrate their achievements feels more poignant now than ever before as we all fight collectively to save our theatre industry.”

Due to the minimal amount of new productions that have been able to open this year, SOLT anticipates the next Olivier Awards ceremony taking place in April 2022, with plans to celebrate the theatre industry at large in 2021. In addition, SOLT is establishing a group to carefully review criteria for the awards in future years to ensure all aspects of diversity and inclusion are considered.

