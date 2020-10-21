2020 Olivier Awards Will Feature Performances From Stars of & Juliet, Dear Evan Hansen, More

Olivier winner Sharon D. Clarke will also honor Don Black during the evening, mostly pre-filmed at the London Palladium.

A host of theatre artists have been announced as performers at the 2020 Olivier Awards, which will be broadcast October 25 on ITV. The mostly pre-filmed event, hosted by Jason Manford, will be available to viewers internationally via the Official London YouTube channel.

Viewers can expect performances from current nominees Sam Tutty (Dear Evan Hansen) and Miriam-Teak Lee (& Juliet). Olivier winner Sharon D. Clarke will honor Sunset Boulevard and Aspects of Love lyricist Don Black, who is receiving the Olivier Special Award for contribution to theatre. Black will be presented his award by Andrew Lloyd Webber and HRH The Duchess of Cornwall.

Ian McKellen will also be honored in his for his solo show, Ian McKellen On Stage, which toured over 80 venues, raising funds for different charities at each stop.

In a statement, Chief Executive of the Society of London Theatre and Theatrical Management Association Julian Bird said, “This is not how we had originally planned to celebrate this year’s outstanding Olivier nominees, but like so many others we have adapted to these challenging times. I am thrilled that we have been able to safely pull together this program that will hopefully engage and inspire audiences at home whilst reminding them of the talent and vibrancy within our theatre industry.

In response to the pandemic, we have set up the Theatre Artists Fund spearheaded by Sam Mendes to help the many talented freelancers in our industry who are in financial hardship. As part of the broadcasts there will be a special feature with Sam and some of the recipients of the grant.”

