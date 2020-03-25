2020 Outer Critics Circle Awards Postponed Due to Coronavirus Closures

Winners for the 70th annual awards were set to be announced May 21.

The 70th annual Outer Critics Circle Awards, recognizing excellence on and Off-Broadway during the 2019–2020 season, have been put on hold. The news, announced by OCC President David Gordon, follows the 2020 Tony Awards postponement, as theatre closures and show cancellations continue around the world in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

The announcement of the 2020 OCC nominations was scheduled for April 20, with winners to be celebrated at a gala awards dinner May 21.

READ: 2020 Tony Awards Put on Hold as Coronavirus Pandemic Causes Broadway Shutdown

The Outer Critics Circle is an association with members affiliated with more than 90 newspapers, magazines, radio and television stations, internet, and theatre publications in America and abroad. The organization comprises writers covering New York theatre for out-of-town newspapers, national publications, and other media beyond Broadway.

The nominating committee for the 2019–2020 season is made up of David Gordon, Simon Saltzman, Patrick Hoffman, Joseph Cervelli, Harry Haun, Cynthia Allen, Richard Ridge, David Roberts, and Janice Simpson.

