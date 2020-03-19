2020 Spring Road Conference Canceled in Wake of Broadway Shutdown

The industry event was to take place May 12–14.

The Broadway League has officially canceled its 2020 Spring Road Conference, set to take place May 12-14, as the industry practices continued caution during the coronavirus pandemic.

The annual event gathers League members from around the country who present national tours in their regions. In addition to panels and discussions, the conference offers the chance for Broadway titles to introduce themselves to these members and Tony voters before their national tours launch.

The conference also hosts the presentation of the annual League Awards, including its Distinguished Lifetime Service Award. Last year's honor went to playwright Terrence McNally.

The League has currently closed all Broadway productions through April 12 under Governor Andrew Cuomo's restrictions on mass gatherings. In a previous statement, the League said it "will continue to closely monitor the evolving coronavirus situation on behalf of the Broadway community and make decisions as circumstances require, in accordance with guidelines from the CDC and state and local health officials."

