2020 Tony Award Nominations: Jagged Little Pill, Moulin Rouge!, Slave Play Lead the Pack

The 74th annual ceremony will honor a season cut short by the coronavirus pandemic.

The nominations for the 2020 Tony Awards were revealed October 15. Tony winner James Monroe Iglehart (Aladdin) hosted the announcement; watch the video and see the full list below.

The Alanis Morissette musical Jagged Little Pill led the pack with 15 nominations, earning at least one nomination in every eligible category (including six for the show's principal performers). Moulin Rouge! was not far behind, earning 14 nominations. The two and Tina: The Tina Turner Musical comprise this year's Best Musical category, effectively locking out the one other show eligible: The Lightning Thief.

In the Play categories, Jeremy O. Harris' Slave Play and Matthew Lopez's The Inheritance came out on top with 12 (the most ever for a play) and 11 nominations, respectively. Joining the two in the main production category are Bess Wohl's Grand Horizons, Adam Rapp's The Sound Inside, and Sea Wall/A Life from Simon Stephens and Nick Payne.

The 74th annual ceremony honors a Broadway season cut short by the coronavirus pandemic, as shows went dark March 12 and will remain shuttered until at least June 2021 (and likely later). As the Broadway League and American Theatre Wing determined a February 19 eligibility cut-off, 18 total productions are in the running for this year’s awards—go through those shows here.

Some productions had begun previews or opened between that date and March 12, though nominators or voters may not have seen them in time to make determinations.



There is still no official word yet on when this year’s ceremony, to be held virtually, will take place.

See below for the nominations.

Best Play

Grand Horizons by Bess Wohl

The Inheritance by Matthew Lopez

Sea Wall/A Life by Simon Stephens and Nick Payne

Slave Play by Jeremy O. Harris

The Sound Inside by Adam Rapp

Best Revival of a Play

Betrayal

Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune by Terrence McNally

A Soldier’s Play by Charles Fuller

Best Musical

Jagged Little Pill

Moulin Rouge! The Musical

Tina: The Tina Turner Musical

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play

Joaquina Kalukango, Slave Play

Laura Linney, My Name is Lucy Barton

Audra McDonald, Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune

Mary-Louise Parker, The Sound Inside

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play

Ian Barford, Linda Vista

Andrew Burnap, The Inheritance

Jake Gyllenhaal, Sea Wall/A Life

Tom Hiddleston, Betrayal

Tom Sturridge, Sea Wall/A Life

Blair Underwood, A Soldier’s Play

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical

Karen Olivo, Moulin Rouge!

Elizabeth Stanley, Jagged Little Pill

Adrienne Warren, Tina: The Tina Turner Musical

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical

Aaron Tveit, Moulin Rouge!*

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play

Ato Blankson-Wood, Slave Play

James Cusati-Moyer, Slave Play

David Alan Grier, A Soldier's Play

John Benjamin Hickey, The Inheritance

Paul Hilton, The Inheritance

Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play

Jane Alexander, Grand Horizons

Chalia La Tour, Slave Play

Annie McNamara, Slave Play

Lois Smith, The Inheritance

Cora Vander Broek, Linda Vista

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical

Danny Burstein, Moulin Rouge!

Derek Klena, Jagged Little Pill

Sean Allan Krill, Jagged Little Pill

Sahr Ngaujah, Moulin Rouge!

Daniel J. Watts, Tina: The Tina Turner Musical

Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical

Kathryn Gallagher, Jagged Little Pill

Celia Rose Gooding, Jagged Little Pill

Robyn Hurder, Moulin Rouge!

Lauren Patten, Jagged Little Pill

Myra Lucretia Taylor, Tina: The Tina Turner Musical

Best Book of a Musical

Jagged Little Pill, Diablo Cody

Moulin Rouge!, John Logan

Tina: The Tina Turner Musical, Katori Hall with Frank Ketelaar and Kees Prins

Best Original Score (Music and/or Lyrics) Written for the Theatre

A Christmas Carol, Christopher Nightingale

The Inheritance, Paul Englishby

The Rose Tattoo, Fitz Patton and Jason Michael Webb

Slave Play, Lindsay Jones

The Sound Inside, Daniel Kluger

Best Direction of a Play

David Cromer, The Sound Inside

Stephen Daldry, The Inheritance

Kenny Leon, A Soldier’s Play

Jamie Lloyd, Betrayal

Robert O’Hara, Slave Play

Best Direction of a Musical

Phyllida Lloyd, Tina: The Tina Turner Musical

Diane Paulus, Jagged Little Pill

Alex Timbers, Moulin Rouge!

Best Choreography

Sidi Larbi Cherkaoui, Jagged Little Pill

Sonya Tayeh, Moulin Rouge!

Anthony van Laast, Tina: The Tina Turner Musical

Best Orchestrations

Tom Kitt, Jagged Little Pill

Katie Kresek, Charlie Rosen, Matt Stine, and Justin Levine, Moulin Rouge!

Ethan Popp, Tina: The Tina Turner Musical

Best Scenic Design of a Play

Bob Crowley, The Inheritance

Soutra Gilmour, Betrayal

Rob Howell, A Christmas Carol

Derek McLane, A Soldier’s Play

Clint Ramos, Slave Play

Best Scenic Design of a Musical

Riccardo Hernández and Lucy Mackinnon, Jagged Little Pill

Derek McLane, Moulin Rouge!

Mark Thompson and Jeff Sugg, Tina: The Tina Turner Musical

Best Costume Design of a Play

Dede Ayite, Slave Play

Dede Ayite, A Soldier’s Play

Bob Crowley, The Inheritance

Rob Howell, A Christmas Carol

Clint Ramos, The Rose Tattoo

Best Costume Design of a Musical

Emily Rebholz, Jagged Little Pill

Mark Thompson, Tina: The Tina Turner Musical

Catherine Zuber, Moulin Rouge!

Best Lighting Design of a Play

Jiyoun Chang, Slave Play

Jon Clark, The Inheritance

Heather Gilbert, The Sound Inside

Allen Lee Hughes, A Soldier’s Play

Hugh Vanstone, A Christmas Carol

Best Lighting Design of a Musical

Justin Townsend, Jagged Little Pill

Justin Townsend, Moulin Rouge!

Bruno Poet, Tina: The Tina Turner Musical

Best Sound Design of a Play

Paul Arditti and Christopher Reid, The Inheritance

Simon Baker, A Christmas Carol

Lindsay Jones, Slave Play

Daniel Kluger, Sea Wall/A Life

Daniel Kluger, The Sound Inside