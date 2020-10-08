2020 Tony Award Nominations to Be Announced October 15

James Monroe Iglehart will unveil the list of nominees for a season cut short due to the pandemic.

Tony Award winner James Monroe Iglehart (Aladdin, Hamilton) will announce the nominations for the 2020 Tony Awards October 15. As previously announced, the 74th annual ceremony will take place digitally later this year in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

The announcement will stream on the Tony Awards' YouTube channel beginning at noon.

The Nominating Committee will convene October 13 to vote on the nominations. The Broadway League and American Theatre Wing—co-presenters of the awards—determined that productions that had opened on or before February 19 will be considered eligible. (Some shows had begun previews or opened between that date and March 12, the start of the Broadway shutdown, though nominators or voters may not have seen them in time to make determinations.)

This year's ceremony was originally scheduled to take place June 7 at Radio City Music Hall. On March 25 (about two weeks after Broadway productions went dark), the League and Wing made the announcement that this year's celebration was delayed indefinitely, revealing plans for the digital alternative five months later.

No word yet on an exact streaming date for the ceremony.

