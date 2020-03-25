2020 Tony Awards Put on Hold as Coronavirus Pandemic Causes Broadway Shutdown

The 74th annual ceremony will be presented at a later date.

As Broadway remains dark in the wake of the spread of COVID-19, the 2020 Tony Awards have officially been postponed. The 74th annual ceremony was set to take place June 7 at Radio City Music Hall. Rescheduling details will be announced at a later time.

Under Governor Andrew Cuomo's mass gathering restrictions, all Broadway productions were brought to a halt March 12 for at least a month. While productions are currently slated to relaunch the week of April 13, the restrictions could very well be extended in the coming weeks as reported cases escalate.

Two shows that were in previews at the time of the shutdown—the revival of Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf? and Martin McDonagh's Hangmen—announced they would not resume performances. Three others—Lincoln Center Theater's Flying Over Sunset and Roundabout Theatre Company's Birthday Candles and Caroline, or Change—have been pushed to the fall.

Prior to the coronavirus outbreak reaching New York City, the 2019–2020 Broadway season was slated to reach its final stretch with eligible shows opening by April 23 and nominations revealed April 28. Sixteen shows (including Hangmen and Virginia Woolf) had yet to officially open, with eight still awaiting their first preview performance.

