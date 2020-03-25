2020 Tony Awards Put on Hold as Coronavirus Pandemic Causes Broadway Shutdown

toggle menu
toggle search form
Tony Awards   2020 Tony Awards Put on Hold as Coronavirus Pandemic Causes Broadway Shutdown
By Ryan McPhee
Mar 25, 2020
 
The 74th annual ceremony will be presented at a later date.
2019 Tony Awards_Radio City Music Hall_Production Photos_2019_James Corden_HR-3.jpg
James Corden at the 2019 Tony Awards CBS

As Broadway remains dark in the wake of the spread of COVID-19, the 2020 Tony Awards have officially been postponed. The 74th annual ceremony was set to take place June 7 at Radio City Music Hall. Rescheduling details will be announced at a later time.

Under Governor Andrew Cuomo's mass gathering restrictions, all Broadway productions were brought to a halt March 12 for at least a month. While productions are currently slated to relaunch the week of April 13, the restrictions could very well be extended in the coming weeks as reported cases escalate.

READ: Broadway League and Unions Reach Tentative Agreement as Coronavirus Pandemic Keeps Broadway Dark

Two shows that were in previews at the time of the shutdown—the revival of Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf? and Martin McDonagh's Hangmen—announced they would not resume performances. Three others—Lincoln Center Theater's Flying Over Sunset and Roundabout Theatre Company's Birthday Candles and Caroline, or Change—have been pushed to the fall.

Prior to the coronavirus outbreak reaching New York City, the 2019–2020 Broadway season was slated to reach its final stretch with eligible shows opening by April 23 and nominations revealed April 28. Sixteen shows (including Hangmen and Virginia Woolf) had yet to officially open, with eight still awaiting their first preview performance.

Click Here for Playbill’s Theatre Coverage,
Resources, and More During
the Coronavirus Shutdown
RELATED:
COVID-19 Cancellations
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2020 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.