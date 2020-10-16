2020 Tony Nominee Adrienne Warren Will Star in ABC's Limited Series The Women of the Movement

The Broadway favorite will play Mamie Till-Mobley, who spent her life seeking justice for the murder of her son Emmett Till.

Adrienne Warren, a 2020 Tony nominee for her performance in the title role of Tina: The Tina Turner Musical, will portray Mamie Till-Mobley in the upcoming ABC limited series The Women of the Movement, according to Deadline.

Inspired by Devery S. Anderson's book Emmett Till: The Murder That Shocked the World and Propelled the Civil Rights Movement, the six-episode series is from creator and writer Marissa Jo Cerar, who will serve as the show runner. Additional casting will be announced for the series set to premiere sometime in 2021.

Till-Mobley spent her life seeking justice for her son, Emmett Till, who was murdered when he was 14 in 1955 in the Jim Crow South, posthumously becoming a portrait for the Civil Rights Movement.

Producers include Jay-Z, Will Smith, and Aaron Kaplan.

Warren, who received an Olivier Award nomination for her performance in the London production of Tina, was previously Tony-nominated for her dual roles in Shuffle Along… She is also a co-founder of the Broadway Advocacy Coalition, which aims to dismantle the systems that perpetuate racism through the power of storytelling.