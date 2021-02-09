2021 Awards Calendar: Oscars, Golden Globes, Grammys, More

Track where and when your theatre favorites are competing for trophies this season.

With COVID-19 pushing back a number of awards ceremonies (including the 2020 Tony Awards, which still don’t have a set date despite voting beginning March 1 ), it can be hard to keep track of this year’s adjusted calendar.

To keep industry insiders and awards scorekeepers up-to-date with the latest, we've compiled a list of some of the myriad shows honoring the best in entertainment. Below, check out when ceremonies like the Golden Globes, the Oscars, and the Grammys are taking place, where you can watch, and which theatre favorites are nominated.

Golden Globes

February 28 at 8 PM ET on NBC

Hamilton ’s Lin-Manuel Miranda, Ma Rainey ’s Viola Davis, More Earn 2021 Golden Globe Nominations

Critics Choice Awards

March 7 at 7 PM ET on The CW

Hamilton , What the Constitution Means to Me , More Up for 2021 Critics Choice Awards

Grammy Awards

March 14 at 9 PM ET on CBS

Jagged Little Pill , Soft Power , Little Shop of Horrors , More Earn 2021 Grammy Nominations

NAACP Image Awards

March 27 at 8 PM ET on BET

P-Valley , Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey , More Nab 2021 NAACP Image Award Nominations

Screen Actor’s Guild (SAG) Awards

April 4 at 9 PM ET on TNT and TBS

Cast of Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom , Daveed Diggs, Leslie Odom Jr., More Score 2021 SAG Award Nominations

EE British Academy Film Awards (BAFTAs)

April 11 (broadcast and timing details to be announced later)

Nominations to be announced March 9

Film Independent Spirit Awards (Indie Spirits)

April 22 10 PM ET on IFC

Nominees include Viola Davis, Colman Domingo and Glynn Turman in Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, Nicco Annan in P-Valley, Radhika Blank’s The 40 Year Old Version, and Emerald Fennell’s Promising Young Woman (star Carey Mulligan is also nominated). One Night in Miami… will receive the Robert Altman Award, given to director Regina King, casting director Kimberly R. Hardin, and the ensemble lead cast: Leslie Odom Jr., Kingsley Ben-Adir, Eli Goree, and Aldis Hodge.

Academy Awards (Oscars)

April 25 on ABC (exact time TBD)

Nominations announced March 15