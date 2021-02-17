2021 Drama League Awards Will Be Streamed in May

The Drama League will also present DirectorFest 2021 with Cristina Angeles, Signe V. Harriday, Taylor Haven Holt, Cait Robinson, and Emma Rosa Went.

Despite a lack of in-person performance for almost a full year, The Drama League will continue its tradition of honoring outstanding accomplishments of the New York theatrical community May 21 with The Drama League Awards, which will be pre-recorded and streamed.

The nomination process will focus on digital theatrical productions, identifying individuals and organizations that made an impact on the art form during the coronavirus pandemic. Additional information, including the longstanding special recognition award recipients, will be announced at a later date.

“Our admiration for the enormous talent and determination of the theatre community during the global COVID-19 pandemic, makes us prouder than ever to celebrate their accomplishments with the oldest theatrical honors in America,” says Executive Director Bevin Ross.

The Drama League has also announced the dates and line-up for DirectorFest 2021, a multi-week festival celebrating the art of stage directing and honoring the service organization’s 2020-21 Directors Project class of New York and Classical Fellowship recipients.

Four productions, directed by New York Fellows Cristina Angeles, Signe V. Harriday, Taylor Haven Holt, and Cait Robinson, will premiere in June and stream for one week. A benefit reading of John Lyly’s Gallathea, directed by Classical Fellow Emma Rosa Went and presented in collaboration with Red Bull Theater, will premiere March 15 and will be available for four days.

Harriday will direct Sharon Bridgforth's the bull-jean stories.; Robinson will direct Laura Schellhardt's The K of D; Angeles will direct the world premiere of Eliana Pipes's Unfuckwithable; and Holt will direct Enda Walsh's A Girl's Bedroom. All June productions will be filmed at A.R.T./New York Theatres by director of photography Daniel Feighery.

The creative team also includes production manager Alberto Ruiz, scenic designer Cate McCrea, costume designer Christopher Vergara, lighting designer Molly Tiede, sound designer DJ Potts, properties designer Caspin Jones, casting directors Erica A. Hart and Victor Vazquez, and health safety supervisor Arabella Powell.

DirectorFest is produced by Drama League artistic line producer Ali Skye Bennet. Casting and additional information will be announced later. Visit DirectorFest.org.

