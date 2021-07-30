2021 Educational Theatre Association Award Winners Announced

The honors recognize exceptional achievements of arts educators and theatre programs nationwide.

The Educational Theatre Association has announced the winners of their 2021 special awards, presented in recognition of notable accomplishments in the world of theatre education.

School principals Nate Fancher of Saint Cloud High School in Saint Cloud, Florida, and Britt Adams of Northwest Whittfield High School in Tunnel Hill, Georgia, were presented with the Administrator's Award for their work supporting the arts through accessibility, promotion, visibility, and financial support.

The Inspirational Theatre Educator Award went to Roshunda Jones of George Washington Carver High School in Houston, Texas, and Nicole Morgan of Montgomery High School in Montgomery, Texas. The Outstanding School Award was given to McDonough High School in Pomfret, Maryland, and to Ashland High School in Ashland, Oregon.

Joining the Educational Theatre Association Hall of Fame, an honor for EdTA members with 20 or more years promoting educational theatre, are Valerie Gargus of Northern Burlington County Regional High School in Mount Laurel, New Jersey; Jo Strom Lane of Roosevelt High School in Portland, Oregon; and Jana Whitlock Heyl of McDonough High School in Pomfret, Maryland.

The Educational Theatre Association works to ensure all students have access to theatre education led by expert educators, and is home to the International Thespian Society, a theatre arts honor society for high school-aged theatre students around the world. For more information, visit SchoolTheatre.org.