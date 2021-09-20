2021 Emmys: Hamilton, Hannah Waddingham, More Shout Out Theatre Artist Representation on Screen

Among the night's big winners were Ted Lasso and The Crown.

The 73rd annual Primetime Emmy Awards was a big night for the small screen, but plenty of theatre folks took home hardware September 19. Among the night’s top winners were Hamilton for Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded) and The Crown for Best Drama Series.

“To us, this award represents the synergy between the mediums of television and theatre,” said Renée Elise Goldsberry, accepting the award (Goldsberry's Tony-winning portrayal of Angelica Schuyler is preserved in the Disney+ stream). “What a gift we can be to each other. What a gift you gave us last year when we were dark and dispersed, television provided the platform for us to come together, to put on a show. On behalf of Lin-Manuel Miranda and of the companies Off-Broadway and on, we say to you: Look around, look around! The curtains are going back up and the lights are coming back on.”

Last week, the film capture won Lighting Design/Lighting Direction and Sound Mixing for a Variety Series or Special at the Creative Arts Emmys .

That wasn’t the only speech to give a special shout-out to the art of theatre. Upon winning Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy for Ted Lasso (which won Outstanding Comedy Series), Olivier nominee Hannah Waddingham (A Little Night Music, Spamalot) said, “West End musical theatre performers need to be on screen more. Please give them a chance because we won’t let you down.”

As far as additional theatre veterans winning Emmys, The Crown scored trophies in several acting categories, with Olivia Colman, Tobias Menzies, Josh O'Connor, and Gillian Anderson, all claiming victory alongside playwright Peter Morgan for Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series.

Tony nominee Jean Smart won Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series for Hacks and Juliette Nicholson won Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series for Mare of Easttown. Michaela Coel took home Outstanding Writing for a Limited or Anthology Series for I May Destroy You.

Finally, stage and screen icon Debbie Allen gave a rousing speech while accepting the Governor’s Award for her work on television (she has three Emmys, including one this year for Outstanding Choreography). “Claim your power, claim your voice, sing your song, tell your stories. It will make us a better place.”

