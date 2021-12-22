After a unprecedented theatre shutdown in 2020, it would stand to reason that 2021 would be nothing short of historic. The year saw moving reunions, historic debuts, and more as the lights of Broadway returned to the theatre district. But for many, the return of Broadway wasn’t just a return to the stage—it was a marker of New York’s resurgence after once being the epicenter of the pandemic, and an opportunity to demand and enact change.
As 2021 draws to a close, revisit the moments that defined the year.
2021 in Photos: A Look Back at an Historic Year in Theatre
The year kicked off with
Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical premiering January 1 and streaming on-demand for 72 hours following its debut. The musical presentation, a benefit for The Actors Fund, raised over $1 million in its first 24 hours.
Courtesy of DKC/O&M
Hello Dolly! Tony winner Gavin Creel and Wicked alum Shoshana Bean took part in one of the first NY PopsUp live performances, singing for audiences from a COVID-safe store front in Manhattan.
Nina Westervelt for NY PopsUp
The Broadway community reunited in Times Square on the anniversary of the Broadway shutdown, performing and advocating for the necessity of arts workers in the recovery of New York City.
Joseph Marzullo/MediaPunch
Savion Glover tap danced at the first performance to play Broadway during a special invite-only event at the St. James Theatre through the New York PopsUp series in April.
Nina Westervelt
The PopsUp performance continued with a monologue from Nathan Lane. The event—masked and social distanced—honored the audience of frontline heroes and volunteers from The Actors Fund and Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.
Nina Westervelt
As the spring continued, performers found ways to bring the arts back to New York, including Lauren Patten, who performed as a part of TodayTix's rooftop concert series.
Sean Tracy
Performer and activist Amber Iman became the first woman—and first Black woman—to perform on Broadway since the pandemic shutdown during the second New York PopsUp performance to play the Main Stem.
Nina Westervelt for NY PopsUp
The Broadway COVID-19 vaccination center opened in Times Square April 12. The facility—created in collaboration between the city government and various theatre unions—was initially designated for performing arts workers during the early stages of the nation's vaccination campaign.
Marc J. Franklin
Organized by Courtney Daniels and Nattalyee Randall, the theatre community gathered to march on Broadway to demand accountability and transparency within the industry following allegations of Scott Rudin's abusive behavior.
Michaelah Reynolds
The Last 5 Years alums Sherie Rene Scott and Nasia Thomas sat down to discuss each of their experiences with the Jason Robert Brown musical 20 years after its debut. Scott starred in the original Off-Broadway production and Thomas starred in the 2021 filmed production, created during quarantine.
Marc J. Franklin