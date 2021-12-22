2021 in Photos: A Look Back at an Historic Year in Theatre

Revisit the moments that defined the year on and offstage.

After a unprecedented theatre shutdown in 2020, it would stand to reason that 2021 would be nothing short of historic. The year saw moving reunions, historic debuts, and more as the lights of Broadway returned to the theatre district. But for many, the return of Broadway wasn’t just a return to the stage—it was a marker of New York’s resurgence after once being the epicenter of the pandemic, and an opportunity to demand and enact change.

As 2021 draws to a close, revisit the moments that defined the year.

