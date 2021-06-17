2021 Jimmy Awards Ceremony Announces Its 72 High School Nominees

The student participants from 36 regions across the U.S. will compete at the July 15 streamed ceremony honoring the best in high school musical theatre.

Seventy-two students will compete at the National High School Musical Theatre Awards—also known as The Jimmy Awards—in a streamed ceremony July 15. Representing 36 regions from across the country, the newly announced nominees represent the best in high school musical theatre from the 2020-2021 school year.

Named in honor of the late producer and theatre owner James M. Nederlander, the Jimmy Awards traditionally see nominees from regional awards nationwide—a Best Actor and Best Actress winner from each region—partaking in a week of events, workshops, and master classes with industry professionals in New York City, culminating in a final ceremony on a Broadway stage where the nominees compete with performances to earn the top titles and 20 college scholarships. Both the final performance and the week of coaching, rehearsals, and other activities will be held online in 2021, a move that follows the cancelation of last year's awards entirely.

This year's ceremony will also feature eight student reporters that will sit in for online sessions and rehearsals. The reporters will create a series of videos offering first-hand reporting on the nominee experience and preparations for the final ceremony. Student reporters will also meet with industry professionals to learn from their experience and advice.

The 2021 Jimmys will also honor the educators behind the most recent student performance winners. As announced earlier this year, Katelin Ruzzamenti Knight (of Salt Lake School for the Performing Arts in Salt Lake City, Utah) and Benjamin Pesenti (of Elmont Memorial High School in Elmont, New York) will receive the 2021 Inspiring Teacher Awards.

Past Jimmy Award winners include Andrew Barth Feldman and Renée Rapp, both of whom quickly moved on to Broadway careers. Feldman, most recently seen in Ratatouille: The TIkTok Musical, also starred on Broadway in the title role of Dear Evan Hansen, while Rapp was the final Regina George in Mean Girls on Broadway.

Take a look at the complete list of 2021 Jimmy Awards nominees:

Jaaziah Vallano and Rafaella Fiore Mark (Albuquerque, New Mexico)

Mickey Wirtz and Lauren Meyer (Appleton, Wisconsin)

Ari Mikels and Isabella Victoria Chaney (Atlanta, Georgia)

Caleb Gould and Talia Mobley (Buffalo, New York)

Bryson Battle and Kate McCracken (Charlotte, North Carolina)

Marcus McGee and Sydney Olson (Chicago, Illinois)

Wilson Ha and Lauren Claxton (Cleveland, Ohio)

Nick Sanchez-Zarkos and Dallys Edwards (Columbus, Ohio)

Parker Jackson and Shantel Williams (Dallas, Texas)

Joshua Messmore and Elena Holder (Durham, North Carolina)

Jason Koch and Bella Seigo (East Lansing, Michigan)

Justin Cooley and Ava Wolesky (Kansas City, Missouri)

Luis Gonzalez Galindo and Molly Martin (Las Vegas, Nevada)

Taylor Garlick and Brynn Brady (Logan, Utah)

Phillip Arca and Kuper Walker (Los Angeles, California)

Alex Daspit and Laëtitia Hollard (Madison, Wisconsin)

Ben Gray and Jada Bunch (Memphis, Tennessee)

DJ Spang and Abigail McAuley (Midland, Pennsylvania)

Zachary Sullivan and Halle Audette (Minneapolis, Minnesota)

Noah Henry and Kelly Whitlow (Nashville, Tennessee)

Mateo Lizcano and Katriana Koppe (New York, New York)

Brady McComas and Ryleigh Andrews (Oklahoma City, Oklahoma)

Nathan Hiykel and Audrey Saucier (Omaha, Nebraska)

Miguel Gil and Shina Mitchell (Orlando, Florida)

Nathan Bravo and Arianna Vila (Palm Springs, California)

Benjamin Brown and Katie Smith (Philadelphia, Pennsylvania)

Tyler Guinto-Brody and Audrey Logan (Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania)

Jaston Brooks and Megan Fiorella (Rochester, New York)

Grant Pace and Naliah Hernandez (San Antonio, Texas)

William Morris and Kiara Geolina (San Diego, California)

Milo Mee and Kasey Hernandez (San Jose, California)

Scout Santoro and Nicaya-Isabella Rios (Schenectady, New York)

Josiah Aho and Victoria Evans (Seattle, Washington)

Ronald Spoto and Jillian Cossetta (Tampa, Florida)

Tyler Baldwin and Kristiana Corona (Tempe, Arizona)

Aiden McCoy and Kendall Hicks (Tucson, Arizona)

