2021 Lucille Lortel Awards Will Honor Off-Broadway Excellence With Pre-Taped Special

The May 2 evening will benefit The Actors Fund.

The Off-Broadway League and the Lucille Lortel Theatre will present the 36th Annual Lucille Lortel Awards May 2 as a celebration of all those who create Off-Broadway excellence.

The pre-taped special, honoring writers, actors, directors, choreographers, designers, musicians, stagehands, producers, theatre staff, and audiences, will premiere at 7 PM ET on LortelAwards.org as a benefit for The Actors Fund.

In addition to video footage from past awards shows and the Lucille Lortel vault, virtual attendees can expect appearances by Actors Fund Board of Trustees Vice Chair Bebe Neuwirth, Quincy Tyler Bernstine, Tracee Chimo Pallero, Edmund Donovan, Scott Elliott, Will Eno, Stephen McKinley Henderson, Bill Irwin, Francis Jue, Judy Kuhn, Grace McLean, Annette O'Toole, Larry Owens, Tonya Pinkins, Daryl Roth, Kristen Schaal, Jeremy Shamos, Susan Stroman, and Jason Tam; a new performance choreographed by actor- dancer Reed Luplau; comedy sketches by the improv group The Foundation; a monologue by Phillip Taratula as Pam Goldberg; a musical performance by Crystal Monee Hall, Allen René Louis, and Michael McElroy; and an original song by Bobby Daye in memory of Off-Broadway community members who lost their lives this past year.

Off-Broadway League President Casey York said, “After an incredibly trying year, we have chosen to use our platform to raise critical funding for The Actors Fund while showcasing what makes Off-Broadway unique. The COVID-19 pandemic shuttered our venues for over a year and decimated the livelihoods of most of our artists and cultural workers, with a disproportionate impact on the BIPOC in our community. We are now starting to emerge from this prolonged shutdown of live theatrical performances, and we are not just going back to normal ‘Before Times.’ We’re laying the groundwork for a more equitable future, and we invite you to join us on May 2 for an invigorating tribute to the entire community—not just the public-facing artists who are typically eligible for awards."

"The Lucille Lortel Awards are an Off-Broadway tradition, and we hope that by continuing that tradition, even when theatres have been closed for more than a year, we can offer the theatre community and fans a sense of continuity,” added George Forbes, executive director of the Lucille Lortel Theatre. “With the challenges of the past year and the challenges to come, we pause for a moment to remember we are still a community and remind everyone of the tremendous work done Off-Broadway."

With the closure of theatres across the city in 2020 due to the COVID crisis, the Lortel Awards celebrated the excellence of work from the 2019–2020 in a virtual ceremony May 3, 2020.

The Lucille Lortel Awards for Outstanding Achievement Off-Broadway were created in 1985 by the Off-Broadway League. The Lortel Awards recognize excellence in Off-Broadway by honoring the invaluable contribution of artists to the theatre community.

