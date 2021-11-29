2021 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Brings in 25 Million Viewers

Watch performances from Moulin Rouge! The Musical and Annie Live!, among the shows that performed on Turkey Day

Once again this holiday season, families gathered around the TV, tuning in to see larger-than-life floats and musical numbers from hit Broadway shows. Ratings for the 2021 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on NBC topped 25 million viewers, Variety reports.

The 2020 parade scored 25.9 millions viewers; this year was slightly down at 25.4 million. Nonetheless, this Thanksgiving Day parade marked the most live-same-day viewers since last year's parade for a televised special event, drawing in more viewers than the Grammys, Oscars, and Emmys this year.

Several musicals performed at the parade, from this year's Tony Award winner for Best Musical, Moulin Rouge! The Musical, to a special sneak peak from the upcoming Annie Live!, to the ladies of Six and the residents of Oz in Wicked. The CBS broadcast features the casts of Waitress and Chicago. Watch performances from some of shows below.

Moulin Rouge!



Annie Live!

