2021 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Welcomes Broadway Casts of Six, Moulin Rouge!, Wicked, More, November 25

In-person spectators will once again line the streets of NYC for the holiday favorite.

The casts of several Broadway shows are ready to cook up a storm in Herald Square as the 95th annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade kicks off the holiday November 25. Two simultaneous televised specials offer performances in a parade broadcast from 9 AM–noon ET.

On NBC, audiences can catch the Broadway casts of Six, Moulin Rouge!, and Wicked, plus the network's upcoming Annie Live!. The CBS broadcast features cast members from Chicago and Waitress.

Performers throughout the parade also include Kristin Chenoweth, Darren Criss, Jordan Fisher, The Rockettes, Ballet Hispánico, and the cast of Girls5Eva. In addition, NYC welcomes back spectators to the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade after viewers watched at home due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Playbill will also be offering a behind-the-scenes look at the event, with Adrianna Hicks (Six) and Jennifer Dinoia (Wicked) taking over @Playbill on Instagram.

READ: The Playbill Guide to the 2021 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

The entire NYC route is reinstated this year, with nearly 20 marching bands and performance groups traveling from the Upper West Side to Macy’s on 34th Street.

The NBC broadcast is also available in Spanish on Univision and to stream on NBC.com or the NBC mobile app. Plus, audiences can watch on the NBC channel via streaming subscription service like Hulu+ Live TV, YouTube TV, or FuboTV. The CBS version is also streamable via CBS All Access or the CBS channel via streaming TV service.

Stay tuned to Playbill as videos of the performances will be posted after they air on television.