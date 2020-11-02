21 Broadway Stars Show Off Their Spirit for Halloween 2020

21 Broadway Stars Show Off Their Spirit for Halloween 2020
By Felicia Fitzpatrick
Nov 02, 2020
 
See how Mandy Gonzalez, Darren Criss, Sutton Foster, and more dressed up for Halloween.
Broadway performers are no strangers to taking on new personas through costume, and Halloween 2020 was no exception.

Take a look at the different characters we spotted on social media this year:

1. Nicolette Robinson and Leslie Odom Jr.

2. Andrew Keenan-Bolger

3. Neil Patrick Harris

4. Eden Espinosa

5. Mandy Gonzalez

Happy Halloween! 2020 baby!

6. Renée Elise Goldsberry

7. Sutton Foster

8. Alex Newell

Happy Halloween!!!

9. Hailey Kilgore

Hi! I'm Barbie!

10. Jeff Kready and Nikki Renée Daniels

11. Jessica Vosk

12. Andy Mientus

13. Tommy Bracco

14. Gabe Hyman

15. Felicia Boswell

16. Josh Gad

17. Cheyenne Jackson

18. Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Justin Mikita

19. Darren Criss

20. Kim Exum

21. Colleen Ballinger

HAPPY HALLOWEEEEEN!

