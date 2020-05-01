21 Imaginative Broadway Shows That Have Been Keeping Us Inspired

By Marc J. Franklin
May 01, 2020
 
From The Wiz to Hadestown, feed your creativity with these innovative productions that have played the Great White Way.
Hadestown-Broadway-2019-3_HR.jpg
Eva Noblezada, André De Shields, and Reeve Carney Matthew Murphy

While theatre can shine a spotlight on life's truths, it can also transport us to worlds unknown. With innovative designs, creative storytelling, and old-fashioned theatre magic, a production can transform the stage into an awe-inspiring landscape.

From The Wiz to Hadestown, check out 21 imaginative Broadway shows that have been keeping us inspired. What are your favorite transportive Broadway plays or musicals?

21 Imaginative Broadway Shows That Have Been Keeping Us Inspired

42 PHOTOS
SpongeBob SquarePants Playbill - Opening Night
SpongeBob SquarePants
SpongeBob_SquarePants_Broadway_Production_Photos_2017_4_Cast_HR.jpg
Cast of SpongeBob SquarePants Joan Marcus
Pippin Playbill - Opening Night
Pippin
Cast of <i>Pippin</i>
Cast of Pippin Joan Marcus
cover_no_shadow
Cats
Cats_Broadway_Production_Photo_1982_nypl.digitalcollections.acfeeb2d-7d07-4ce7-e040-e00a180644aa.001.w_HR.jpg
Cast of Cats Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Into the Woods Playbill - Opening Night, Nov 1987
Into the Woods
Into_the_Woods_Broadway_Production_Photo_1987_Cast2_HR.jpg
Cast of Into the Woods Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Finding Neverland Playbill - Opening Night
Finding Neverland
Matthew Morrison, Kelsey Grammer and company in <i>Finding Neverland</i>
Matthew Morrison, Kelsey Grammer, and cast of Finding Neverland Carol Rosegg
