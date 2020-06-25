21 Students Across 2 Countries and 7 States Win International Thespian Excellence Awards

Winners in performance categories will present their work on the Thespys Showcase, streaming live on Playbill June 26.

Twenty-one theatre students have been named winners of the 2020 International Thespian Excellence Awards, also known as the Thespys, recognizing their achievements in school theatre performance and technical theatre. The honorees come from seven U.S. states and the country of Saipan.

The student winners will be honored on a special episode of Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley's Stars in the House hosted by NY1's Frank DiLella and featuring the Thespys Live Showcase, streaming on Playbill June 26 at 9:30 PM ET. Student performer Thespy winners will present their work during the broadcast.

Members of the International Thespian Society, an honor organization for theatre students, are able to bring theatrical material and technical designs to chapter events. Students who receive overall Superiors for their work at this level are then invited to bring their work to the International Thespian Festival, where top scores in each category win Thespian Excellence Awards.

This year's festival, which is being held now through June 26, moved online in response to the COVID-19 health crisis, with workshops, auditions, and mainstage performances streamed to theatre students around the world.

"Despite the unfortunate circumstances this year has brought, this festival shows how we can come together to heal, learn, and grow," says Thespys winner Rachel Rudolph of Charlotte, North Carolina. "This week has been opening my eyes to how theatre can survive during this crisis. We’re all keeping a positive outlook and doing the best we can. It’s really refreshing to see everyone work and learn together. It’s been very important to see."

Take a look at the complete list of winners:

Costume Design

Margaret Hammond, She Kills Monsters: Young Adventurers Edition

Nuview Bridge Early College High School, Thespian Troupe 8117 in Nuevo, California

Monologue

Jeyna Lynn Gonzales, Tribes and Roosters

J.R. Arnold High School, Thespian Troupe 6371 in Panama City Beach, Florida

Scenic Design

Allison Cartmill, Sweeney Todd

Seminole High School, Thespian Troupe 3266 in Sanford, Florida

Costume Construction

Bethany Robertson, Elf the Musical

Olathe North High School, Thespian Troupe 3310 in Olathe, Kansas

Sound Design

Katelyn Gillette, Elf the Musical

Olathe North High School, Thespian Troupe 3310 in Olathe, Kansas

Scenic Design

Grant Martin, Carrie the Musical

Olathe East High School, Thespian Troupe 5078 in Olathe, Kansas

Theatre Marketing

Charlotte Bariteau, 45 Plays for 45 Presidents

Ballard High School, Thespian Troupe 6932 in Louisville, Kentucky

Solo Musical Theatre

Rachel Rudolph, “Me and the Sky” from Come from Away

Ardrey Kell High School, Thespian Troupe 7935 in Charlotte, North Carolina

Stage Management

Natalie Lawton, She Kills Monsters: Young Adventurers Edition

Redmond Proficiency Academy, Thespian Troupe 7715 in Redmond, Oregon

Group Musical Theatre

Najea Broadnax, Jazlynn Thomas, Avonlea Yeakley; "Make Him Mine” from The Witches of Eastwick

Fulshear High School, Thespian Troupe 8336 in Fulshear, Texas

Duet Musical

Nicholas Harrison, Reese Henrick; “Therapy” from Tick Tick Boom

Obra D. Tompkins High School, Thespian Troupe 7963 in Katy, Texas

Duet Acting

Cody Dixon, Trysten Williams; Fences

G.W. Carver Magnet High School, Thespian Troupe 6753 in Houston, Texas

Makeup Design

Lauren Snow, Alice in Wonderland

Midlothian Heritage High School, Thespian Troupe 8239 in Midlothian, Texas

Lighting Design

Carson Perkins, Metamorphoses

John Randolph Foster High School, Thespian Troupe 7961 in Richmond, Texas

Short Film

James Park, Jin Seok Park, Ryan Kang; A White World

Marianas High School, Thespian Troupe 5374 in Northern Marianas Islands, Saipan

Northern Marianas Islands

Also performing in the Thespys showcase will be four additional students who received high rankings:

Amelia Gibbons from West De Pere High School in Wisconsin, singing "Safer" from First Date; Grable Howie and Jazz Mueller from Niwot High School in Colorado, singing "I Am the One (Reprise)" from Next to Normal; and Derek Norris from Hutchinson High School in Kansas, performing monologues from Hello, Goodbye, Peace, and Red.

The Thespys are sponsored by Concord Theatricals.