21 Students Across 2 Countries and 7 States Win International Thespian Excellence Awards

Twenty-one theatre students have been named winners of the 2020 International Thespian Excellence Awards, also known as the Thespys, recognizing their achievements in school theatre performance and technical theatre. The honorees come from seven U.S. states and the country of Saipan.
The student winners will be honored on a special episode of Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley's Stars in the House hosted by NY1's Frank DiLella and featuring the Thespys Live Showcase, streaming on Playbill June 26 at 9:30 PM ET. Student performer Thespy winners will present their work during the broadcast.
Members of the International Thespian Society, an honor organization for theatre students, are able to bring theatrical material and technical designs to chapter events. Students who receive overall Superiors for their work at this level are then invited to bring their work to the International Thespian Festival, where top scores in each category win Thespian Excellence Awards.
This year's festival, which is being held now through June 26, moved online in response to the COVID-19 health crisis, with workshops, auditions, and mainstage performances streamed to theatre students around the world.
"Despite the unfortunate circumstances this year has brought, this festival shows how we can come together to heal, learn, and grow," says Thespys winner Rachel Rudolph of Charlotte, North Carolina. "This week has been opening my eyes to how theatre can survive during this crisis. We’re all keeping a positive outlook and doing the best we can. It’s really refreshing to see everyone work and learn together. It’s been very important to see."
Take a look at the complete list of winners:
Costume Design
Margaret Hammond, She Kills Monsters: Young Adventurers Edition
Nuview Bridge Early College High School, Thespian Troupe 8117 in Nuevo, California
Monologue
Jeyna Lynn Gonzales, Tribes and Roosters
J.R. Arnold High School, Thespian Troupe 6371 in Panama City Beach, Florida
Scenic Design
Allison Cartmill, Sweeney Todd
Seminole High School, Thespian Troupe 3266 in Sanford, Florida
Costume Construction
Bethany Robertson, Elf the Musical
Olathe North High School, Thespian Troupe 3310 in Olathe, Kansas
Sound Design
Katelyn Gillette, Elf the Musical
Olathe North High School, Thespian Troupe 3310 in Olathe, Kansas
Scenic Design
Grant Martin, Carrie the Musical
Olathe East High School, Thespian Troupe 5078 in Olathe, Kansas
Theatre Marketing
Charlotte Bariteau, 45 Plays for 45 Presidents
Ballard High School, Thespian Troupe 6932 in Louisville, Kentucky
Solo Musical Theatre
Rachel Rudolph, “Me and the Sky” from Come from Away
Ardrey Kell High School, Thespian Troupe 7935 in Charlotte, North Carolina
Stage Management
Natalie Lawton, She Kills Monsters: Young Adventurers Edition
Redmond Proficiency Academy, Thespian Troupe 7715 in Redmond, Oregon
Group Musical Theatre
Najea Broadnax, Jazlynn Thomas, Avonlea Yeakley; "Make Him Mine” from The Witches of Eastwick
Fulshear High School, Thespian Troupe 8336 in Fulshear, Texas
Duet Musical
Nicholas Harrison, Reese Henrick; “Therapy” from Tick Tick Boom
Obra D. Tompkins High School, Thespian Troupe 7963 in Katy, Texas
Duet Acting
Cody Dixon, Trysten Williams; Fences
G.W. Carver Magnet High School, Thespian Troupe 6753 in Houston, Texas
Makeup Design
Lauren Snow, Alice in Wonderland
Midlothian Heritage High School, Thespian Troupe 8239 in Midlothian, Texas
Lighting Design
Carson Perkins, Metamorphoses
John Randolph Foster High School, Thespian Troupe 7961 in Richmond, Texas
Short Film
James Park, Jin Seok Park, Ryan Kang; A White World
Marianas High School, Thespian Troupe 5374 in Northern Marianas Islands, Saipan
Northern Marianas Islands
Also performing in the Thespys showcase will be four additional students who received high rankings:
Amelia Gibbons from West De Pere High School in Wisconsin, singing "Safer" from First Date; Grable Howie and Jazz Mueller from Niwot High School in Colorado, singing "I Am the One (Reprise)" from Next to Normal; and Derek Norris from Hutchinson High School in Kansas, performing monologues from Hello, Goodbye, Peace, and Red.
The Thespys are sponsored by Concord Theatricals.