22 Buzzed-About Musicals That Have Yet to Play Broadway

22 Buzzed-About Musicals That Have Yet to Play Broadway
By Playbill Staff
Mar 16, 2021
 
From A Strange Loop to The Last Five Years , take a look at these shows, many of which have even developed cult followings, that have yet to play the Main Stem.
Larry Owens and cast of A Strange Loop Joan Marcus

Given the immense challenges of creating a successful Broadway show, any production that opens on Broadway at all has already achieved an impressive feat. But for every show that opens on the Main Stem, there are been several more in the wings, not yet having made its Broadway bow despite despite generating interest from eager theatre audiences.

Whether once Broadway-aimed or only meant for a smaller run, take a look at these 22 buzzed-about musicals that have never been on the Main Stem.

44 PHOTOS
Larry Owens and cast of A Strange Loop Joan Marcus
James Jackson, Jr., John-Michael Lyles, Jason Veasey, Larry Owens, Antwayn Hopper, John-Andrew Morrison, and L Morgan Lee in A Strange Loop Joan Marcus
The Helsinki production of Rebecca
The Helsinki production of Rebecca
Cast of Yank! Carol Rosegg
Bobby Steggert and Ivan Hernandez in Yank! Carol Rosegg
The cast of Minsky's
The cast of Minsky's
LaChanze and Elizabeth Teeter in The Secret Life of Bees Ahron R. Foster
Eisa Davis, Jai’Len Christine Li Josey, Vita E. Cleveland, LaChanze, Anastacia McCleskey, Nathaniel Stampley, Romelda Teron Benjamin, and Saycon Sengbloh in The Secret Life of Bees Ahron R. Foster
