22 Fans Celebrate the August 21 Newsies Watch Party

Special Features   22 Fans Celebrate the August 21 Newsies Watch Party
By Felicia Fitzpatrick
Aug 20, 2020
 
These Fansies show off their Newsies-inspired fan art, TikToks, cosplay, and more.
From left to right: @doot_sconlon, @kaspbratcosplay, @hannahshandicrafts

We asked, you answered! In honor of the August 21 Newsies watch party at 7 PM ET, Playbill social media followers shared their love for the musical in the form of fan art, cosplay, choreography, and more! Take a look below and then tune in to the watch party here. Kara Lindsay, the musical's original Katherine Plumber, will be taking over the Playbill Twitter account to live-tweet along with all of you, sharing behind-the-scenes moments and memories from filming and the Broadway run. You can join in by live-tweeting with #PlaybillPlayback.

@littleballofdarkness

##duet with @playbill Couldn’t resist! Of course I brought Crutchie out for this! ##Seizetheplaybill ##newsies ##playbill ##broadway ##crutchiecosplay ##fyp

♬ original sound - playbill

View this post on Instagram

“Headlines don’t sell papes... NEWSIES sell papes!~” ** Timelapse Process now available on my IGTV!** I call this piece: “The Reason Why I Haven’t Been Doing ArtFight Pieces”. I am proud to say that I absolutely adore this show and every character in it. It’s got an inspiring score and I can’t help but dance when I hear it! This is by far one of the most ambitious pieces I have done, and I am very proud of how it turned out! If you haven’t listened to this show, absolutely consider giving it a listen, it is available on Disney+! #newsies #newsiesfanart #newsiesmusical #broadway #jackkelly #crutchie #racetrackhiggins #seizetheday #kingofnewyork #seizetheplaybill

A post shared by Brenna #BlackLivesMatter (@brenna_art561) on

@oldest.by.one.minute

This is my favorite musical of all time! Only fitting I make ears for it! ##seizetheplaybill ##newsies ##fyp ##theatrekid

♬ original sound - abbynicolio

View this post on Instagram

you see this mr pulitzer! �� �� ahh i’ve been saving the newsies ones but i can’t wait any longer. i absolutely LOVE newsies. this show is the reason i am in theatre and the reason i love to dance so much. the people who have inspired me to dance are @bentylercook and @joshuaburrage and i am sooo thankful that i now get to learn from them 4 times a week. i have grown so much as a dancer over the past 3 MONTHS (holy cow it’s been that long) thanks to you guys. i cannot thank you enough!���� #newsiessqd #seizetheplaybill �� �� Song: Seize The Day - Newsies Choreo: Christopher Gattelli *i do not own the rights to this song* if you’ve made it this far, i love you

A post shared by Jiana Marie (@theofficialjianamarie) on

@isaiahtb

Me as Jack Kelly in Newsies ##SeizeThePlaybill##SeizeTheDay##SantaFe##Newsies##Broadway##MusicalTheatre##FYP

♬ original sound - isaiahtb


@melrodzvz

Reposting for ##seizetheplaybill cause yeah I love ##newsies @playbill ##fyp ##foryoupage ##fans

♬ original sound - melrodzvz


@swinniecosplays

I love Newsies so much �� Jack really is my dream role! ##newsies ##seizetheplaybill @playbill ##musicaltheatre ##broadway ##cosplay

♬ original sound - mee...acting


@caoimhemt

WATCH WHAT HAPPENS • I am obsessed with this role ##SeizethePlaybill @playbill ##newsies ##fyp ##singing ##theatrekid

♬ original sound - caoimhemt

@emily.dimond

Reposting for ##SeizeThePlaybill �� @ray.winters ##newsies##music##duet##theatre##movie##broadway##sing##foryou###fyp##singer##singing##musical##react##repost##viral

♬ original sound - emily.dimond

