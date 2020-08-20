22 Fans Celebrate the August 21 Newsies Watch Party

We asked, you answered! In honor of the August 21 Newsies watch party at 7 PM ET, Playbill social media followers shared their love for the musical in the form of fan art, cosplay, choreography, and more! Take a look below and then tune in to the watch party here. Kara Lindsay, the musical's original Katherine Plumber, will be taking over the Playbill Twitter account to live-tweet along with all of you, sharing behind-the-scenes moments and memories from filming and the Broadway run. You can join in by live-tweeting with #PlaybillPlayback.
Proud and defiant, we'll slay the giant, let us seize the day!
"And if I were a boy you'd be looking at me through one swollen eye!!"
@littleballofdarkness
##duet with @playbill Couldn't resist! Of course I brought Crutchie out for this!
"Headlines don't sell papes... NEWSIES sell papes!~" ** Timelapse Process now available on my IGTV!** I call this piece: "The Reason Why I Haven't Been Doing ArtFight Pieces". I am proud to say that I absolutely adore this show and every character in it. It's got an inspiring score and I can't help but dance when I hear it! This is by far one of the most ambitious pieces I have done, and I am very proud of how it turned out! If you haven't listened to this show, absolutely consider giving it a listen, it is available on Disney+!
@oldest.by.one.minute
This is my favorite musical of all time! Only fitting I make ears for it!
you see this mr pulitzer! �� �� ahh i've been saving the newsies ones but i can't wait any longer. i absolutely LOVE newsies. this show is the reason i am in theatre and the reason i love to dance so much. the people who have inspired me to dance are @bentylercook and @joshuaburrage and i am sooo thankful that i now get to learn from them 4 times a week. i have grown so much as a dancer over the past 3 MONTHS (holy cow it's been that long) thanks to you guys. i cannot thank you enough!���� Song: Seize The Day - Newsies Choreo: Christopher Gattelli *i do not own the rights to this song*
@isaiahtb
Me as Jack Kelly in Newsies
@melrodzvz
Reposting for ##seizetheplaybill cause yeah I love ##newsies
@playbill ❕ I finally finished this piece and it took around 4 hours to do- but it's totally worth it!!!
��Up on the Rooftop�� . . . Ayee welcome to my first post on my fandom acc! I've been super into newsies lately so have this lil piece I whipped up!
@swinniecosplays
I love Newsies so much �� Jack really is my dream role!
I know I have posted in the past, but I want to it for the #seizetheplaybill challenge! I am so ready for the watch party, cannot wait to watch Newsies for yet another amazing time!
Colonial Heights High School drama loves @newsies . It was our show that couldn't go on last spring because of Covid 19. We poured our hearts and souls into the rehearsal process embodying the protesters passion for justice and change. Even though our production never came to fruition, the spirit lives on! Above: "Once and For All" featuring Cameron Owens @realkingcam_ as Jack Kelly, Asia Beasley as Katherine and @j_drewry12 Raymond Drewry as Davey.
Swipe for a surprise �� • Now is the time to seize your spot at the Path to Broadway intensive!!!! Working with @ddeluca15 @joshuaburrage @bentylercook and @ashley.corryn ? I think YES!!! Go to @allstarsperform 's website to register while you can!!!!
@caoimhemt
WATCH WHAT HAPPENS • I am obsessed with this role
@emily.dimond
Reposting for ##SeizeThePlaybill ��