23 Broadway-Inspired Costumes for #PlaybillHalloween

We asked, you answered: Playbill's social media followers share their Broadway-themed Halloween costumes!

Actors aren't the only theatre lovers who relish a costume. We asked our social media followers to share their Broadway-themed Halloween costumes using the hashtag #PlaybillHalloween. From historic figures like Alexander Hamilton to the otherworldly Beetlejuice, check out these 23 hauntingly showstopping costumes from Playbill readers.