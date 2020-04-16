23 Completely Original Musicals That Have Played Broadway

From Company to The Prom, check out these musicals that began life on the stage.

Broadway has long found inspiration from other forms of art. Whether fairy tales, novels, movies, and even comics, theatre has constructed lively worlds from pre-existing works. But some of your favorite musicals came to Broadway without source material.

From larger-than-life celebrations like The Prom to intimate explorations like Company, check out these 23 original musicals that have played Broadway—and let us know your favorite show made without source material.