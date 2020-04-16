23 Completely Original Musicals That Have Played Broadway

toggle menu
toggle search form
Photo Features   23 Completely Original Musicals That Have Played Broadway
By Marc J. Franklin
Apr 16, 2020
 
From Company to The Prom, check out these musicals that began life on the stage.
<i>Company </i>and <i>The Prom</i>
Company and The Prom

Broadway has long found inspiration from other forms of art. Whether fairy tales, novels, movies, and even comics, theatre has constructed lively worlds from pre-existing works. But some of your favorite musicals came to Broadway without source material.

From larger-than-life celebrations like The Prom to intimate explorations like Company, check out these 23 original musicals that have played Broadway—and let us know your favorite show made without source material.

23 Completely Original Musicals That Have Played Broadway

23 Completely Original Musicals That Have Played Broadway

46 PHOTOS
City of Angels Playbill - Opening Night, Dec 1989
City of Angels
City of Angels_Broadway_1989_Production Photos_X_HR
Scott Waara and the Cast of City of Angels Martha Swope
On A Clear Day You Can See Forever Playbill - Opening Night, Oct 1965
On A Clear Day You Can See
John Cullum and Barbara Harris in the original On a Clear Day You Can See Forever.
John Cullum and Barbara Harris in On a Clear Day You Can See Forever Bert Andrews Photography
They're Playing Our Song Playbill - Dec 1979
They're Playing Our Song
Robert Klein and Lucie Arnaz in They're Playing Our Song
Robert Klein and Lucie Arnaz in They're Playing Our Song
Urinetown Playbill - Opening Night
Urinetown
Urinetown_Broadway_Production_Photo_2001_run+freedom+run_HR.jpg
Hunter Foster and cast of Urinetown Joan Marcus
A Class Act Playbill - Opening Night, March 2001
A Class Act
Lonny Price and Randy Graff in A Class Act.
Lonny Price and Randy Graff in A Class Act Photo by Photo by Joan Marcus
Share
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
Recommended Reading:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2020 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.