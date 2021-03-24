23 Jukebox Musicals That Brought Your Favorite Music to Broadway

By Playbill Staff
Mar 24, 2021
 
Check out these productions that feature songs from music’s greatest icons from Carole King to Tina Turner.
Cast of <i>Moulin Rouge!</i>
Cast of Moulin Rouge! Matthew Murphy

Jukebox musicals are shows that feature pre-existing scores by some of music’s greatest icons. Whether using the songs to the tell the story of the artist like Tina: The Tina Turner Musical or telling new stories with pre-existing music like Moulin Rouge!, jukebox musicals give a star's catalog new life onstage.

In honor of the form, we are looking back at 23 jukebox musicals that took Broadway by storm.

46 PHOTOS
<i>Ain&#39;t Too Proud—The Life and Times of the Temptations</i> Playbill - April 2019
Ain't Too Proud—The Life and Times of the Temptations Playbill - April 2019
Ain't Too Proud_Broadway_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Derrick Baskin, Jeremy Pope, Jawan M. Jackson, Ephraim Sykes, and James Harkness Matthew Murphy
cover_no_shadow
All Shook Up
A scene from <i>All Shook Up</i>
A scene from All Shook Up
<i>Tina: The Tina Turner Musical</i> Playbill - Opening Night
Tina: The Tina Turner Musical Playbill - Opening Night
Adrienne Warren and cast of <i>Tina: The Tina Turner Musical</i>
Adrienne Warren and cast of Tina: The Tina Turner Musical Manuel Harlan
American Idiot Playbill - Opening Night
American Idiot
Stark Sands, John Gallagher, Jr., and Michael Esper in American Idiot.
Stark Sands, John Gallagher, Jr., and Michael Esper in American Idiot Paul Kolnik
Baby It's You! Playbill - Opening Night, March 2011
Baby It's You!
Christina Sajous, Erica Ash, Kyra Da Costa, Crystal Starr Knighton, Brandon Uranowitz, and Beth Leavel
Christina Sajous, Erica Ash, Kyra Da Costa, Crystal Starr Knighton, Brandon Uranowitz, and Beth Leavel in Baby It's You
