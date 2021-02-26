25 10-Minute Musicals From Sound Bites Festival Now Available for Licensing by Music Theatre International

Music Theatre International (MTI) and Theatre Now New York have joined forces to offer 25 10-minute musicals, all of which originated at Theatre Now's annual Sound Bites festival, for licensing. The short musicals are now available for streaming and remote performances.
The 25 musicals represent the best of the first six years of the Sound Bites festival, which annually showcases eight new 10- to 20-minute musicals written by up-and-coming writing teams. Works included in the collection include Book Lovers by Talaura Harms and Jonathan Bauerfeld; Pellets, Cherries, and Lies: The Pac Man Story by Erik Przytulski; and Run This Town by Cindy Sideris and Assaf Gleizner. The complete collection was published by Theatre Now November 1 and is currently available for purchase at TNNY.org.
"These new works allow us the opportunity to highlight burgeoning writers, particularly at a time when their shows’ abbreviated running times and ability to be performed remotely are perfect for the age of social-distancing and beyond," shares MTI President and CEO Drew Cohen.
For more information, visit MTIShows.com.
Take a look at the complete list of shows joining MTI's collection:
A Most Average Musical
Book & Lyrics by Jonathan Keebler, Music by Bob Kelly, Based on a screenplay by Talia Berger
A Relative Relationship
Book, Music, & Lyrics by Timothy Huang
Ant and Grasshopper
Book & Lyrics by A.J. Freeman, Music by Dimitri Landrain
Bittersweet Lullaby
Book by Will Lacker, Music & Lyrics by Dylan Glatthorn
Book Lovers
Book & Lyrics by Talaura Harms, Music by Jonathan Bauerfeld
Bystander
Book & Lyrics by Ed Levy, Music by Eric Grunin
Cookie Soiree
Book & Lyrics by Justin Anthony Long, Music by Ge Enrique, Concept by Jonny Lee Jr.
Cooking for Two
Book & Lyrics by Charlie O'Leary, Music by Karl Hinze
Dead Flowers
Book, Music, & Lyrics by Michael Finke
Dinosaur
Book, Music, & Lyrics by Zach Spound
End of the Line
Book by Howard Ho, Lyrics by Chris Edgar, Music by Kristen Rea
Finding the Words
Book & Lyrics by Andy Roninson and Chris Critelli, Music by Andy Roninson
Franklin Pierce: Dragon Slayer
Book & Lyrics by Preston Max Allen, Music by Will Buck
On Your Mark!
Book & Lyrics by Danny K. Bernstein, Music by Aaron Kenny
Pellets, Cherries, and Lies: The Pac Man Story
Book, Music, & Lyrics by Erik Przytulski
Run This Town
Book & Lyrics by Cindy Sideris, Music by Assaf Gleizner
Superhots!
Book & Lyrics by Blair Bodine, Book & Music by Joel Esher
The Almost In-Laws
Book & Lyrics by Greg Edwards, Music by Andy Roninson
The Answering Machine
Book & Lyrics by Kevin Hammonds, Music by Andy Roninson
The Charm
Book & Lyrics by Christiana Cole, Music by David Shenton
The Facebook Fighter
Book, Music, & Lyrics by Chris Kerrigan
The Hipster Sister
Book, Music, & Lyrics by Andy Roninson
The Only Thing That Matters
Book, Music, & Lyrics by Chris Kerrigan
Welcome to Ridgington
Book & Lyrics by Jordan Silver, Music by Luke Steinhauer
What's Your Wish?
Book, Music, & Lyrics by Thicket & Thistle