25 10-Minute Musicals From Sound Bites Festival to be Licensed by Music Theatre International

Recently published by Theatre Now New York, this collection of short musicals will be available for streaming performances.

Music Theatre International (MTI) and Theatre Now New York have joined forces to offer 25 10-minute musicals, all of which originated at Theatre Now's annual Sound Bites festival, for licensing. The short musicals will be available for streaming and remote performances beginning in early 2021.

The 25 musicals represent the best of the first six years of the Sound Bites festival, which annually showcases eight new 10- to 20-minute musicals written by up-and-coming writing teams. Works included in the collection include Book Lovers by Talaura Harms and Jonathan Bauerfeld; Pellets, Cherries, and Lies: The Pac Man Story by Erik Przytulski; and Run This Town by Cindy Sideris and Assaf Gleizner. The complete collection was published by Theatre Now November 1 and is currently available for purchase at TNNY.org.

"These new works allow us the opportunity to highlight burgeoning writers, particularly at a time when their shows’ abbreviated running times and ability to be performed remotely are perfect for the age of social-distancing and beyond," shares MTI President and CEO Drew Cohen.

For more information, visit MTIShows.com.

Take a look at the complete list of shows joining MTI's collection:

A Most Average Musical

Book & Lyrics by Jonathan Keebler, Music by Bob Kelly, Based on a screenplay by Talia Berger

A Relative Relationship

Book, Music, & Lyrics by Timothy Huang

Ant and Grasshopper

Book & Lyrics by A.J. Freeman, Music by Dimitri Landrain

Bittersweet Lullaby

Book by Will Lacker, Music & Lyrics by Dylan Glatthorn

Book Lovers

Book & Lyrics by Talaura Harms, Music by Jonathan Bauerfeld

Bystander

Book & Lyrics by Ed Levy, Music by Eric Grunin

Cookie Soiree

Book & Lyrics by Justin Anthony Long, Music by Ge Enrique, Concept by Jonny Lee Jr.

Cooking for Two

Book & Lyrics by Charlie O'Leary, Music by Karl Hinze

Dead Flowers

Book, Music, & Lyrics by Michael Finke

Dinosaur

Book, Music, & Lyrics by Zach Spound

End of the Line

Book by Howard Ho, Lyrics by Chris Edgar, Music by Kristen Rea

Finding the Words

Book & Lyrics by Andy Roninson and Chris Critelli, Music by Andy Roninson

Franklin Pierce: Dragon Slayer

Book & Lyrics by Preston Max Allen, Music by Will Buck

On Your Mark!

Book & Lyrics by Danny K. Bernstein, Music by Aaron Kenny

Pellets, Cherries, and Lies: The Pac Man Story

Book, Music, & Lyrics by Erik Przytulski

Run This Town

Book & Lyrics by Cindy Sideris, Music by Assaf Gleizner

Superhots!

Book & Lyrics by Blair Bodine, Book & Music by Joel Esher

The Almost In-Laws

Book & Lyrics by Greg Edwards, Music by Andy Roninson

The Answering Machine

Book & Lyrics by Kevin Hammonds, Music by Andy Roninson

The Charm

Book & Lyrics by Christiana Cole, Music by David Shenton

The Facebook Fighter

Book, Music, & Lyrics by Chris Kerrigan

The Hipster Sister

Book, Music, & Lyrics by Andy Roninson

The Only Thing That Matters

Book, Music, & Lyrics by Chris Kerrigan

Welcome to Ridgington

Book & Lyrics by Jordan Silver, Music by Luke Steinhauer

What's Your Wish?

Book, Music, & Lyrics by Thicket & Thistle