25 Days of Tonys: How What the Constitution Means to Me’s Heidi Schreck Got Her Start in Theatre

The playwright and actor shares her childhood theatre memories and the one person with whom she wants to work next.

Heidi Schreck’s What the Constitution Means to Me is a story inspired by Schreck’s own speeches delivered on the subject at American Legion halls around the country—but it’s also largely inspired by the women in her family. So it comes as no surprise that Schreck’s mother started her on a theatrical path. “My mom who's the reason I fell in love with theatre,” she says in the video above. “She had a Shakespeare company for kids called The Short Shakespeareans, so between the ages of six and 12 I played all of the great comic Shakespearean heroines.” READ: Why Is Heidi Schreck’s Performance in Broadway’s What the Constitution Means to Me Different Every Time? In fact, the first show Schreck ever saw was “The Scottish Play.” “I couldn't sleep for like six months. That’s how I knew theatre was powerful,” she confesses. Here, she reveals the fellow nominee she’s most excited to meet, with whom she wants to collaborate next, and why she wants Jackie Sibblies Drury to write the next play about her life. WATCH: Heidi Schreck and Team Explain What the Constitution Means to Me on the Red Carpet Videography and video editing by Roberto Araujo.

