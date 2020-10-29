26 Broadway Zoom Backgrounds for Your Virtual Halloween Party

By Marc J. Franklin
Oct 29, 2020
 
As many Broadway fans celebrate the holiday virtually, set the scene with Hadestown, Six, Disney on Broadway, and more.
Zoom Backgrounds_HR
Hadestown courtesy of Hadestown

Broadway has long been a source of inspiration for Halloween with fans creating elaborate costumes based on their favorite theatre characters. This year, as we theatre lovers take celebrations online to stay safe, we can go still go all out with the Halloween-theatre-themed decorations.

Playbill worked with Hadestown, Six, Disney on Broadway, and more to help set the scene for your virtual celebration with these 26 Broadway Zoom Backgrounds. Whether you want something generically spooky, specifically Beetlejuice-y, or a background to serve as the extension of your costume (we see you Zombie Bride-Cady Heron’s out there), you can find exactly what you need right here.

26 Broadway Zoom Backgrounds to Keep Your Halloween Festivities Theatrical

26 Broadway Zoom Backgrounds to Keep Your Halloween Festivities Theatrical

Zoom Backgrounds_HR
Aladdin Courtesy of Disney on Broadway
Zoom Backgrounds_HR
Beetlejuice Drew Dockser and David Korins/Courtesy of Beetlejuice
Zoom Backgrounds_HR
Beetlejuice Drew Dockser and David Korins/Courtesy of Beetlejuice
Zoom Backgrounds_HR
Beetlejuice Drew Dockser and David Korins/Courtesy of Beetlejuice
Zoom Backgrounds_HR
Beetlejuice Drew Dockser and David Korins/Courtesy of Beetlejuice
Zoom Backgrounds_HR
Beetlejuice Drew Dockser and David Korins/Courtesy of Beetlejuice
Zoom Backgrounds_HR
Beetlejuice Drew Dockser and David Korins/Courtesy of Beetlejuice
Zoom Backgrounds_HR
Beetlejuice Courtesy of Beetlejuice
Zoom Backgrounds_HR
Beetlejuce Drew Dockser and David Korins/Courtesy of Beetlejuice
Zoom Backgrounds_HR
Come From Away Courtesy of Come From Away
Share

Click here to download the zoom backgrounds so you can use them this Halloween season.

