26 TV Musicals to Stream From Home

From Bette Midler in Gypsy to High School Musical to live television musical events, here’s your list to watch during quarantine.

In addition to the streaming movie musicals (both classics and modern) as well as live captures of stage shows, there is an entertainment hybrid: the made-for-television musical.

Here, we offer a list of the musicals made specifically for the small screen that you can stream from the comfort of your couch.

You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown

1985

The Peanuts gang reunites in an animated version of Clark Gesner’s musical. , Google Play

Available on: Vudu, Amazon Video, iTunes

Nunsense

1993

Starring: Rue McClanahan, Christine L. Anderson, Christine Meyers

The Little Sisters of Hoboken are in a bind when Sister Julia Child accidentally poisons the convent and 52 sisters die. The remaining nuns have no funds with which to bury them, so they decide to put on a show—to hilarious effect.

Available on: Amazon Video

Gypsy

1993

Starring: Bette Midler, Cynthia Gibb, Peter Riegert

Made for CBS, Midler won a Golden Globe for her performance as Rose in the legendary musical about the stage mother who made Gypsy Rose Lee. Of course, hits like “Some People” and “Everything’s Coming Up Roses” are belted to perfection.

Available on: Google Play, Vudu (free), iTunes, Amazon Video

Bye Bye Birdie

1995

Starring: Jason Alexander, Vanessa Williams, Marc Kudisch, Tyne Daly

Jason Alexander takes the role originated by Dick Van Dyke in this remake. Conrad Birdie is the Elvis-like rockstar about to go off to war; to rehab his image before he does, his songwriter Albert Peterson (Alexander) arranges for him to sing “One Last Kiss” on The Ed Sullivan Show and kiss a wholesome hometown girl. When Kim MacAfee wins the coveted prize, her boyfriend isn’t all too happy and trouble ensues. Featuring beloved tunes like “The Telephone Hour,” “Put On a Happy Face,” and “A Lot of Livin’ To Do” by Charles Strouse and Lee Adams.

Available on: Vudu, iTunes, Amazon Video, Google Play

Annie

1999

Everyone's favorite red-headed orphan came to ABC in this adaptation of the beloved stage musical. Starring Kathy Bates as Miss Hannigan, Alan Cumming as Rooster, Kristin Chenoweth as Lily St. Regis, Victor Garber as Daddy Warbucks, Audra McDonald as Grace, and Alicia Morton as Annie, this is a fairly faithful retelling of the original.

Available on: Amazon Video, iTunes, Disney+, Vudu

The Music Man

2003

Starring: Matthew Broderick, Kristin Chenoweth

Professor Harold Hill (Broderick) is a traveling salesman of musical instruments and band uniforms—who also happens to be a con artist. From town to town, he sells the instruments and wardrobes promising to teach music and organize a band, but skips town before he does. Things, of course, get complicated when he begins to romance the librarian Marian Paroo (Chenoweth). With unforgettable songs like “Ya Got Trouble,” “76 Trombones,” and “Shipoopi” by Meredith Willson.

Available on: Amazon Video, Vudu, iTunes

Reefer Madness

2005

Starring: Christian Campbell, Kristen Bell, Neve Campbell, Alan Cumming

Cumming stars as a lecturer who comes to warn the students of a small town about the dangers of marijuana by telling the tale of two teens who fell under the spell of weed. Madcap doesn’t even begin to cover it. Based on the 2001 Off-Broadway musical.

Available on: Amazon Video

Once Upon a Mattress

2005

Starring: Carol Burnett, Tracy Ullman, Denis O’Hare

Directed by Tony Award winner Kathleen Marshall, this retelling (the third made for TV!) of the classic “Princess and the Pea” fable features music by Mary Rodgers, lyrics by Marshall Berer, and Jay Thompson, Dean Fuller, and Barer. Burnett originated the role of Princess Winnifred on Broadway, but in this made-for-TV musical Burnett plays Queen Aggravain with Tracey Ullman as Winnifred. It also features a young Zooey Deschanel and Matthew Morrison.

Available on: Disney+, Google Play, iTunes, Amazon Video, Vudu

DISNEY CHANNEL ORIGINAL MOVIES

High School Musical

2006

Starring: Zac Efron, Vanessa Hudgens, Corbin Bleu

Made as a Disney Channel Original Movie, High School Musical is the Fame of its generation. Directed and choreographed by Kenny Ortega, HSM begins when Troy and Gabriella meet singing karaoke at a New Year’s Eve party and then suddenly (a lá Grease) Gabriella is a new student at East High, where Troy is king of the jocks. But when auditions for the spring musicale take place, Troy and Gabriella both break out of their boxes as jock and “freaky genius girl” to find themselves and the start of something new. The movie also spawned two more movies, a stage adaptation that toured the country, and the Disney+ series High School Musical: The Musical: The Series.

Available on: Disney+, Amazon Video, Google Play, iTunes

High School Musical 2

2007

Starring: Zac Efron, Vanessa Hudgens, Corbin Bleu, Ashley Tisdale

The entire crew from East High is back for the summer, and all working together at a country club-resort whose most important customers just happen to be Ryan and Sharpay Evans. The kids have their eyes on the end-of-summer talent show, but Sharpay would prefer that she be the event’s solo star.

Available on: Disney+, Google Play, Amazon Video, iTunes

Camp Rock

2008

Starring: Demi Lovato and Joe Jonas

Professional singer Shane has unwittingly found himself an employee at a summer music camp, where he is also committed to recording a song with the winner of the Final Jam. After overhearing a young girl singing, Shane becomes obsessed with finding her again.

Available on: Disney+, Amazon Video, iTunes, Google Play

Teen Beach Movie

2013

Starring: Ross Lynch, Maia Mitchell, Garrett Clayton, Jordan Fisher, and Kevin Chamberlin

After a 40-foot wave washes Mack and Brady onto a faraway beach, they find themselves inside the (fictitious) 60s movie-musical Wet Side Story, where surfers and bikers fight for the right to hang at Big Momma’s beachside restaurant.

Available on: Disney+, Amazon Video, iTunes

Descendants

2015

Starring: Dove Cameron, Cameron Boyce, Booboo Stewart, and Sofia Carson

The son of Beauty and the Beast’s title characters decides to allow the children of Disney villains Cruella de Vil, Jafar, Snow White’s Evil Queen, and Maleficent to live in his kingdom, which might just lead to some of the most villainous characters ever being freed from captivity!

Available on: Disney+, Amazon Video, iTunes, Google Play

Descendants 2

2017

Starring: Dove Cameron, Cameron Boyce, Booboo Stewart, Sofia Carson, and China Anne McClain

Descendants of Ursula, Captain Hook, Gaston, and Drizella (one of Cinderella’s evil stepsisters) join the original foursome for this sequel.

Available on: Disney+, Amazon Video, iTunes

Freaky Friday

2018

Starring: Cozi Zuehlsdorff, Heidi Blickenstaff

Broadway regular Blickenstaff stars as Katherine, a mom who switches bodies with her teenage daughter, Ellie, after a heated argument and an accident with an hourglass. But will they be able to gain an appreciation for one another’s perspective in time for Katherine’s wedding and Ellie’s socially-defining scavenger hunt? Find out in this musical with a score by Tom Kitt and Brian Yorkey.

Available on: Disney+, Amazon Video, iTunes

Zombies

2018

Starring: Milo Manheim and Meg Donnelly

It’s West Side Story meets Zombie Prom in this movie, in which a relationship between a zombie football player and human cheerleader throws the students of Seabrook High—both zombie and otherwise—into chaos.

Available on: Disney+, Amazon Video, iTunes

Zombies 2

2020

Starring: Milo Manheim and Meg Donnelly

The discovery of a group of werewolves in a nearby forbidden forest threatens the harmony between Zombietown and Seabrook in this sequel.

Available on: Disney+, Amazon Video, iTunes

LIVE Television Musical Events

The Sound of Music Live!

2013

Starring: Carrie Underwood, Stephen Moyer, Audra McDonald

The Rodgers and Hammerstein musical was the first live television musical event. A brainchild of producers Craig Zadan and Neil Meron, it catapulted a new era for musicals. Underwood plays Maria, the novice nun sent to be the governess of the Von Trapp children. Despite their initial resistance to her, she is able to woo them through music—and unexpectedly woos their father, too. With McDonald’s rendition of “Climb Every Mountain” and favorites like “Do Re Mi,” this one is perfect for the whole family. Not to mention, the cast also features Broadway vets like Christian Borle, Laura Benanti, Jessica Molaskey, Kristine Nielsen, Michael Park, and Christiane Noll, as well as a young Sophia Anne Caruso and Michael Campayno.

Available on: Amazon Video, Vudu, iTunes

Peter Pan Live!

2014

Starring: Allison Williams, Christopher Walken

An all-star cast brought the musical story of the boy who wouldn’t grow up to the small screen. Another star-studded cast—including Kelli O’Hara as Mrs. Darling, Christian Borle as Mr. Darling/Smee, and Minnie Driver as the narrator—the live broadcast featured favorite tunes like “I Gotta Crow,” “I’m Flying,” and “I’ll Never Grow Up.” Of course, you can also spot some now-famous Broadway stars like Taylor Louderman as Wendy, Jason Gotay as Tootles, and the star that birthed its own instant Twitter handle: Christian Borle’s arms.

Available on: Amazon Video, iTunes

The Wiz Live!

2015

Starring: Shanice Williams, Elijah Kelley, Ne-Yo, David Alan Grier, Mary J. Blige, Queen Latifah

Directed by Tony winner Kenny Leon, the third live television musical event held an open casting call to find its star: Shanice Williams as Dorothy. The high impact broadcast featured songs like “Ease on Down the Road” and “Brand New Day.” Perfectly cast with Kelley as the Scarecrow, Ne-Yo as the Tin Man, and Grier as the Cowardly Lion, the cast also featured Amber Riley, Uzo Aduba, Stephanie Mills (Broadway’s original Dorothy) as Aunt Em, and Common.

Available on: Amazon Video, Vudu, iTunes

Grease: Live!

2016

Starring: Aaron Tveit, Julianne Hough, Vanessa Hudgens, Jordan Fisher

Fox jumped into the live musical game with the 1970s show by Jim Jacobs and Warren Casey about the students of Rydell High. Danny and Sandy meet on summer break and fall madly in love, only to be separated when the school year starts. But when Sandy surprisingly transfers to Rydell, Danny must choose between his cool guy reputation as leader of the T-birds and his girl, while Sandy considers become the kind of Pink Lady Danny could be with. Grease: Live won the Emmy for Outstanding Special Class Program and Outstanding Directing for a Variety Special for Thomas Kail (Hamilton) and Alex Rudzinski. It was also the first live musical to include a studio audience.

Available on: Amazon Video, Google Play, Vudu, iTunes

Hairspray Live!

2016

Starring: Harvey Fierstein, Maddie Baillio, Jennifer Hudson, Ariana Grande, Kristin Chenoweth

Hairspray. It’s 1962 Baltimore, and all Tracy Turnblad wants is to appear on The Corny Collins Show. But when she goes to an audition, she’s ridiculed for her body size and watches as a young black girl also gets rejected. With her friends and family by her side, she decides to fight for integration and acceptance on TV. Fierstein reprised his Tony-winning role as Edna Turnblad and another open call found Baillio. The cast also featured Ephraim Sykes, Martin Short, Ariana Grande, Derek Hough, Dove Cameron, Andrea Martin, Sean Hayes, Rosie O’Donnell, and Billy Eichner.

Available on: Amazon Video, Vudu, iTunes

Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert

2018

Starring: John Legend, Sara Bareilles, Brandon Victor Dixon

Filmed in a warehouse in Brooklyn, director David Leveaux captured the edginess of Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice’s original concept album about the story of Jesus Christ and the friend who betrayed him, Judas. The all-star cast starred Legend in the title role with Bareilles as Mary Magdalene and Dixon as Judas, and also featured Alice Cooper as King Herod, Norm Lewis, Jason Tam, Ben Daniels, Jin Ha, and Erik Gronwall. This was the first live musical to features a live orchestra, which blew the sound of the roof, and Camille A. Brown’s choreography brought the high-octane energy.

Available on: NBC, fuboTV

Rent on Fox

2019

Starring: Jordan Fisher, Vanessa Hudgens, Brandon Victor Dixon

Jonathan Larson’s Rent came to the small screen as the live musical audience expanded beyond young families. Helmed by Rent’s original director Michael Greif, the special featured athletic and exciting choreography by Sonya Tayeh. The special also starred Brennin Hunt, Tinashe, Mario, Valentina, and Kiersey Clemons. For those who only saw the movie, the special brought the stage version of the musical to wider audiences—the full score in tact. Whatever you do, don’t miss the scene where Dixon heartwrenchingly reprises “I’ll Cover You.”

Available on: Amazon Video, Google Play, Vudu, iTunes

A Christmas Story Live!

2017

Starring: Matthew Broderick, Maya Rudolph, Andy Walken, Chris Diamontopoulos, Jane Krakowski

Benj Pasek and Justin Paul’s first Broadway musical, based on the movie of the same name, came to broadcast TV as a must-see holiday event. Set in 1940s Indiana, the musical follows the mischief of Ralphie Parker and his unrelenting need for a Red Ryder BB Gun for Christmas. This version did incorporate a new Chanukah song, written especially for the broadcast and sung by Ana Gasteyer.

Available on: Amazon Video, iTunes, Google Play

The Little Mermaid Live!

2019

Starring: Auli’i Cravalho, Queen Latifah, Shaggy, John Stamos, Graham Phillips

For the first time, this event featured live, fully-produced musical numbers interwoven with the original animated film. The cast created a full undersea world, and the world above, before a live studio audience.

Available on: Disney+

