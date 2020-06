29 Singers Who Brought Their Concerts to Broadway

From Patti LaBelle to Patti LuPone, look back at some of the performers who brought their musicianship to the Main Stem.

Like theatre, singing is musical storytelling. Even without big sets and large production numbers, the greatest performers still take audiences on a journey with moving ballads, joyous anthems, and more.

From Patti LaBelle to Patti LuPone, look back at some of the singers who brought their concerts to Broadway.