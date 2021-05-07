2nd Stage to Bring Between Riverside and Crazy to Broadway, Joining Lynn Nottage Play and Take Me Out

The theatre company expects to resume performances, on Broadway and off, this fall.

Second Stage Theater has added the Broadway premiere of Stephen Adly Guirgis’ Pulitzer Prize-winning Between Riverside and Crazy to its roster for when the industry welcomes back in-person audiences. The production, directed by Austin Pendleton, is slated to play the Hayes Theater in fall 2022.

Guirgis and Pendleton previously collaborated on the play, about an ex-cop and his recently paroled son, when it premiered at Atlantic Theater Company in 2014—the staging subsequently transferred to Second Stage’s Off-Broadway space.

Prior to Between Riverside and Crazy, the Hayes will be home to the New York premiere of fellow Pulitzer Prize winner Lynn Nottage’s Clyde’s, directed by Kate Whoriskey. As previously announced, performances are expected to begin this fall (exact dates to come). Previously seen at The Guthrie under the title Floyd’s, the play follows a truck stop sandwich shop that offers its formerly incarcerated kitchen staff a shot at reclaiming their lives. The production will feature sets by Takeshi Kata, costumes by Jennifer Moeller, lighting by Christopher Akerlind, sound design by Justin Ellington, and original music by Justin Hicks. Casting is by The Telsey Office.

The Scott Ellis-helmed Broadway revival of Richard Greenberg’s Tony-winning Take Me Out is now expected to open in spring 2022. The production was initially slated to open in April 2020, with the company—which included Patrick J. Adams, Jesse Williams, and Jesse Tyler Ferguson—taking part in a press junket March 11 (the day before the coronavirus shutdown). Casting for the new opening will be confirmed later.

Meanwhile, the theatre company is gearing up for the previously reported Off-Broadway world premiere of Rajiv Joseph’s Letters of Suresh, directed by May Adrales. Newly announced on the creative team are set designer Mikiko Suzuki, costume designer Amy Clark, lighting designer Jiyoun Chang, sound designers Charles Coes and Nathan Roberts, and projection designer Shawn Duan. Performances will begin this fall at the Kiser Theater.

Now added to the Off-Broadway roster is the world premiere of JC Lee’s To My Girls, scheduled to play the Kiser in spring 2022. The play, directed by Stephen Brackett, follows a group of gay men who reunite in Palm Springs post-pandemic, only to realize how much time and circumstance has changed their dynamic.