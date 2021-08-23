3-Day Outdoor Broadway Festival Curtain Up! Coming to Times Square

The celebration, which is sponsored by Prudential, includes interactive experiences and live performances culminating in a free concert.

A celebration of Broadway’s return is coming to Times Square with Curtain Up! taking place September 17-19. During the celebratory weekend, theatre fans will enjoy live performances, panels, and concerts throughout the district.

The festival will culminate in a live, free outdoor concert with Broadway favorites. Additional announcements will be made in the coming weeks to include schedules, talent, and more. All details for Curtain Up! will be found at Playbill.com/CurtainUp .

The three-day outdoor festival is hosted by Playbill, in partnership with The Broadway League, the Times Square Alliance and title sponsor Prudential. Event organizers will continue to follow the city, state, and federal COVID-19 guidelines and will inform the public of any changes to the event schedule.