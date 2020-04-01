3 New Audible Theatre Titles Now Available for Listening

Plus previews of the audio platform's latest offerings, including the Broadway double-bill Sea Wall / A Life and Margaret Trudeau's solo show.

Audible Theater's spring lineup is bringing the best of theatre to your earbuds, wherever you are. Now available on the audio platform are the original productions of Margaret Trudeau's solo show Certain Woman of an Age, and Diana Nyad’s The Swimmer—both of which played limited engagements at the Minetta Lane last fall.

On April 30, the audio platform will also release its original audio production of the hit Broadway double-bill, Sea Wall / A Life. Starring Oscar nominee Jake Gyllenhaal and Tony nominee Tom Sturridge, both plays (also seen Off-Broadway) explore the joys and pain of both love and loss as the men recall past events involving those they love.

READ: How Audible Is Disrupting the Theatre Space—For Good

Missed them live? Or maybe you saw it, loved it, and want to experience it again? Listen to three exclusive excerpts of the spring productions from Audible below (and don't forget to check out their free offerings this month as well).

Diana Nyad’s The Swimmer

In The Swimmer, athlete Nyad shares the heartbreaking setbacks, brushes with death, and the victories that kept her going on her landmark journey to becoming the first person in history to make the 111-mile swim from Cuba to Florida without the assistance of a shark cage. The show is written by Nyad, directed by Emmy winner Jane Anderson, and features her longtime friend and coach Bonnie Stoll.

Certain Woman of an Age

Margaret Trudeau, mother of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, bares it all in this autobiographical solo play. Co-written by Trudeau and playwright Alix Sobler, with direction by Kimberly Senior, the show chronicles Trudeau's public and private journeys to weave a story of motherhood, loss, mental illness, and feminism.

Sea Wall / A Life

Simon Stephens' Sea Wall finds Sturridge, in his third collaboration with the Tony- and Olivier Award-winning playwright (Heisenberg, The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time), in an exploration of the human need to know the unknowable.

In A Life, Gyllenhaal continues his collaboration with Olivier Award-nominated playwright Payne (Constellations, If There Is I Haven’t Found It Yet) for an emotional examination of how sons become fathers and the transformative power of love.