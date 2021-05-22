3 New Works Play London's Harold Pinter Theatre Beginning May 22

London News   3 New Works Play London's Harold Pinter Theatre Beginning May 22
By Andrew Gans
May 22, 2021
 
Ian Rickson serves as artistic director for the RE:EMERGE season, featuring plays by Amy Berryman, Yasmin Joseph, and Joseph Charlton.
Fehinti Balogun and Gemma Arterton in rehearsal Johan Persson

Sonia Friedman Productions presents a series of three new plays beginning May 22 at the Harold Pinter Theatre as London theatre begins to reopen following the shutdown.

The RE:EMERGE season, with Ian Rickson as its artistic director, tackles issues integral to rebuilding society, including structural inequality, climate change, and the economics of truth in an internet age.

The three titles are Amy Berryman’s Walden, directed by Rickson and starring Gemma Arterton, Fehinti Balogun, and Lydia Wilson; Yasmin Joseph’s J'Ouvert, directed by Rebekah Murrell and starring Annice Boparai, Gabrielle Brooks, Sapphire Joy, and Zuyane Russell; and Joseph Charlton’s Anna X, directed by Daniel Raggett and starring Emma Corrin and Nabhaan Rizwan.

Walden opens the season, running May 22-June 12, followed by J’Ouvert (June 16-July 3) and Anna X (July 10-August 4).

READ: U.K. Government Outlines Plans for Theatre Reopening, Including Potential Full Capacity in June

The RE:EMERGE season opens to socially distanced audiences and is staged in a COVID-safe environment following government advice. All three productions will be filmed for future broadcast, with J'Ouvert being shown on BBC Four.

Visit SFP-reemergeseason.co.uk.

