3 New Works to Play London's Harold Pinter This May With Emma Corrin, Gemma Arterton, More

Ian Rickson will serve as artistic director for the RE:EMERGE season, featuring plays by Amy Berryman, Yasmin Joseph, and Joseph Charlton.

Sonia Friedman Productions will present a series of three new plays this May at the Harold Pinter Theatre as London theatre begins to reemerge following the shutdown. The RE:EMERGE season, with Ian Rickson as its artistic director, will tackle issues integral to rebuilding society, including structural inequality, climate change, and the economics of truth in an internet age. Titles include Amy Berryman’s Walden, directed by Ian Rickson and starring Gemma Arterton, Fehinti Balogun, and Lydia Wilson; Yasmin Joseph’s J'Ouvert, directed by Rebekah Murrell and starring Annice Boparai, Gabrielle Brooks, Sapphire Joy, and Zuyane Russell; and Joseph Charlton’s Anna X, directed by Daniel Raggett and starring Emma Corrin and Nabhaan Rizwan. READ: U.K. Government Outlines Plans for Theatre Reopening, Including Potential Full Capacity in June The RE:EMERGE season intends to open to socially distanced audiences in May and will be staged in a COVID-safe environment following government advice and adhering to social distancing guidelines. All three productions will also be filmed for future broadcast, with J'Ouvert being shown on BBC Four. (SFP also intends for the comedy The Comeback to return to the West End following its shutdown in December.) Additional information will be announced in the coming weeks. Visit SFP-reemergeseason.co.uk.

